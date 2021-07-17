Temperatures hit 55° at 2021 Endurance World Championship 12 Hours of Estoril

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 15.

Yoshimura SERT Motul: GSX-R1000R – 3rd

Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki took third place in today’s opening qualifying session for Saturday’s second round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship, the 12 Hours of Estoril.

GSX-R1000R-mounted Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simeon and Gregg Black finished just 0.388 seconds from leaders YART Yamaha and BMW Motorrad with a combined average time of 1:39.575 on the 4.182 Circuit do Estoril as they head into tomorrow’s final qualifying sessions.

Guintoli was the fastest of the riders with a lap of 1:39.054 ahead of Simeon on 1:39.435 and Black on 1:39.944 and with track temperatures hitting around 55° this afternoon, improved performances in the second qualifying session tomorrow – starting at 9am – are expected as the forecast is cooler for the morning.

