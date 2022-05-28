MotoGP eSport Global Series: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 27.

Andrea Saveri: 2-3

The opening round of the MotoGP eSport Global Series got underway live on site at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello and Suzuki’s new recruit, Andrea Saveri, came out of it with a double podium.

A brand new partnership in 2022 sees Team Suzuki Ecstar team up with the world-renowned Jean Alesi eSports Academy and Italian giants Ak Informatica to tackle this year’s virtual Grand Prix championship with former champion Saveri.

The double-header saw a wet race in Sachsenring and a dry one at host track Mugello and the Suzuki man started both races from pole position after impressing on his virtual GSX-RR in qualifying.

RACE 1 – GERMANY:

The 10 lap race in Germany proved treacherous but Saveri was determined to make up for a sluggish start, he carved his way through the pack to give chase to the race leader, Adrian Sanchez. He kept calm and gave fight until the chequered flag, closing the German GP in second.

RACE 2 – MUGELLO:

Andrea had to keep a cool head on home turf in Mugello as Race 2 was repeatedly red-flagged due to technical issues, but with each restart he got away strongly. When it came to the crunch he took the holeshot before dropping back one place, with six of eight laps remaining he was in third and – despite having to defend his position in the final laps – he held onto the position for his second podium of the night.

The next event will take place on July 1st.

Andrea Saveri – Team Suzuki Ecstar eSport Rider:

“I’m happy because I’ve achieved two podiums at the first round of the season and with a long championship ahead it’s important to get consistently good results – this will be one of the keys when aiming for the title! In Sachsenring I had really good pace but it was difficult to overtake Adrian and I preferred not to risk too much. Then in Mugello, my home race, I was fast but I had a little problem on the right-hand corners with some spinning so I just tried to maintain a good pace. However, a podium with this problem feels like a victory. I can’t wait to race again and I want to give big thanks to Suzuki, Jean Alesi eSports Academy, and AK Informatica for our partnership.”

Matteo Miyakawa – Suzuki Ecstar eSports Team Director:

“Starting from pole position in both races meant that we were hoping for a win, but still a double podium is a great result and a strong start to the season. Andrea did a nice job. We’re looking forward to the next races!”