Typically sunny morning at MotoGP Tuscany Alex Rins & Joan Mir

May 28, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Typically sunny morning at MotoGP Tuscany Alex Rins & Joan Mir

MGP-8-Alex Rins-11

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 27.

Alex Rins: 14th – 1’46.663 (+ 0.772)
Joan Mir: 19th – 1’47.269 (+ 1.378)

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir had a complicated start to the Italian GP weekend in Mugello with the pair closing Friday in 14th and 19th respectively.

Rins was looking solid at the beginning of FP1 on a typically sunny morning in Tuscany, placing well within the Top 5 of the highly-competitive session which saw 18 riders covered by just one second. Rins finished fourth while Mir closed FP1 in 15th.

The entire MotoGP field improved their lap times in the afternoon’s FP2, but a crash from Rins at Turn 4 and a yellow flag on Mir’s last flying lap put paid to Suzuki’s ambitions of climbing up the leader board on Friday. However, Rins set the highest top speed of the day at 355.2km/h (220.7mph), showing how promising the GSX-RR can be in the coming sessions.

About Michael Le Pard 7498 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles