Typically sunny morning at MotoGP Tuscany Alex Rins & Joan Mir

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 27.

Alex Rins: 14th – 1’46.663 (+ 0.772)

Joan Mir: 19th – 1’47.269 (+ 1.378)

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir had a complicated start to the Italian GP weekend in Mugello with the pair closing Friday in 14th and 19th respectively.

Rins was looking solid at the beginning of FP1 on a typically sunny morning in Tuscany, placing well within the Top 5 of the highly-competitive session which saw 18 riders covered by just one second. Rins finished fourth while Mir closed FP1 in 15th.

The entire MotoGP field improved their lap times in the afternoon’s FP2, but a crash from Rins at Turn 4 and a yellow flag on Mir’s last flying lap put paid to Suzuki’s ambitions of climbing up the leader board on Friday. However, Rins set the highest top speed of the day at 355.2km/h (220.7mph), showing how promising the GSX-RR can be in the coming sessions.