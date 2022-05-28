PanigalMotoGP the track with different colors

Michele Pirro and the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team make debut at Mugello Circuit

The free practices for the Gran Premio d’Italia MotoGP were staged at the Mugello Circuit today, with Michele Pirro taking to the track on the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team.

It was a real debut for the team that has represented Ducati in World Superbike since 2015 and will continue this adventure at least until the 2024 season to celebrate the first decade of a consolidated partnership in both sporting and company terms.

After a good 12th place in FP1 that started extremely convincingly, Michele Pirro and his team took advantage of FP2 to work on the Ducati Desmosedici GP ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying and the race scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m CEST.

The final position (P20) is not very indicative as the Italian rider got back on track for the last run with used medium tire postponing the appointment with the time attack to tomorrow’s FP3.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing #51)

“It was an exciting day. I entered the track with different colors, the ones of Aruba.it Racing, bringing to debut what I would like to call, the “PanigalMotoGP.” I can’t be particularly satisfied with what we managed to do during free practice because, after this morning’s session in which we were fast, in the afternoon we encountered some difficulties. We still have to work well on the bike to fix those details that will allow me to be more effective tomorrow. However, I am convinced that we have the potential to do it so there is great confidence ahead of qualifying.”