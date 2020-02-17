MV AGUSTA REPARTO CORSE UNVEILS ITS 2020 WORLDSBK LIVERY

Varese, February 12, 2020 – Three weeks ahead of the start of the Supersport World Championship, MV Agusta Reparto Corse has unveiled its 2020 livery. The new racing colours were presented in Schiranna, the historic headquarters of the Italian company.

The colour scheme features MV Agusta’s signature red and grey in an elegant and captivating combination. The F3 675 will also be proudly sporting world champion Randy Krummenacher’s number 1 on its fairing. The Swiss rider will be joined by De Rosa and Fulgini in Andrea Quadranti’s team for the 2020 quest for the world Supersport title.

“The long preparation to the championship is now behind us – said Quadranti – and we are ready to face the first round of the World Championship at the end of this month in Phillip Island. During the two-day tests at the beginning of the weekend we will be able to refine the set-up work done in the Jerez tests and our riders will take care of the rest. Krummenacher is determined to reconfirm his title, but De Rosa won’t certainly give up the opportunity to fight for it either. Fuligni expects to make a qualitative leap that will keep him in the top rankings. We are all eager to confront our opponents and are determined to play a leading role in the 2020 season”.

The 2020 Supersport World Championship is about to begin. All that’s left to do now is to box-up those bikes and send them to Australia.