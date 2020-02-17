Check out the Exclusive 2020 Ducati Bikes in these Rare Photos

I have always had a spot in my heart for Ducati motorcycles, while it may be the meticulous attention to detail, I tend to think it is the company’s passion, creativity and of course, that gorgeous Ducati Red color with the white stripes that does it for me. For my 2020 Ducati Motorcycle Model Guide, I hand select, color, resize each motorcycle photo to make sure each image represents the models uniqueness. Take a trip with me to explore each model through my eyes and enjoy the journey as we wait for our North American roads to become ride worthy once again. You won’t find these photos elsewhere nor the information I hand type just for you. Thank you for supporting me, my staff and my site; Total Motorcycle in our 21st year riding down the internet highways of the world.

New for 2020 I really liked the Superleggera V4 artist sketch shot, I try to put up artist sketches and images as it shows a rare glimpse into the people behind the bike and not to mention, my own roots are a graphic designer myself. Illustrators, craftsman, machinists, sculptors, all play a very important role into bringing you a model from their imaginations through to reality. Highlighting that brings attachment to a model more so than just specifications and features.

Like the Superleggera V4, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 offered some very rare pre-design ideas, sketches and this photo shows how the details are so important, in fact, more important than the whole, Ducati wanted to save them. While photos like these are rare, saving them for you to see is even rarer as most motorcycle sites won’t show these as they are focused on just the most important bike angles.

The devil is in the details, and sometimes it is just a well placed thoughtful curve, line or suggestive bend. The 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport‘s tank, with the highlights, matt finish and bright yellow stripes convey more than just the metal. One of my favorite Scrambler photos, sometimes less is more.

Who isn’t a sucker for history and culture? And the 2020 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer really does express those ideas so well in a small, tight shot. You don’t need to know what the model looks like, your imagination fills in the rest thanks to the heritage colors and font. It just begs you to own it.

Speaking of heritage and history. What a rare, rare photo of Englishman Carl Fogarty on the Ducati 916 SBK. Did you know that of the 55 races won by Ducati, 43 were clinched by Fogarty? The man, the legend, the smile, the passion sitting on a 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 . What a great shot, really. I think the man even outshines the Panigale V4, what do you think?

To be honest, I’m not a fan of the Scrambler line, not because I don’t like the Scrambler bikes, there are just too many (11 as of today) and Ducati watered down a cool thing into 40 different flavors at Baskin Robins. But there are some Scrambler photos that do stand out, this one of the brand new 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO makes me want to ride this road over and over again, you can read the rider’s body language, expression and sportiness in one frame. Look at that landscape, that road and even though the weather isn’t perfect, you know it is a perfect bike and a perfect ride.

If Ducati was a meme, I think it would be “Look at me, I’m the selfie-selfie”. What describes this meme better than this shot of a Ducati seemingly admiring itself? You know what the 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 is thinking? “Damn, I’m lookin’ good today”. And that is the power of a well chosen photo, one which can tell you a story of a story.

This was a fun, colorful photo I choose from 40 others of the “plain-ol’-vanilla” 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950, sure the 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 base model isn’t Ducati’s most sexy bike, in fact, that duck-bill front fender needs some love, but hey, in this photo, the 950 isn’t trying to be anything other than fun, it is in its perfect element. Don’t take it seriously it would say, let’s just catch a ball.

When the Diavel arrived, I raised an eyebrow at it and thought, well, that’s pretty darn ugly for an Italian stallion. Chunky, beefy, not very streamlined. Sure it shared similarities with some other big chunky bikes which I do like (VMAX, Rocket, MT-01), but to me the Diavel is like putting American French Fries into your Italian gelato. Yum?

This photo of the 2020 Ducati XDiavel S really compliments it though, the black and white, the graininess the unrefined blur. I hate to admit it but the Diavel actually looks good here.

Oh look, my favorite Ducati model, this time, like the Black and White shot above, it looks sexy in mono-chromatic colors. Sometimes the professional boxer can look sexy, in the right light.

Ducati’s sports bikes need no help in looking sexy, none, zip, zero, zilch. It is easy, but the details, that is where the real appeal is, the craftsmanship and the Italian allure. Tight curves, sexy bends, it is all there, just look close. The 2020 Ducati Panigale V4R , two wheel motorcycle art… oh wait, that’s MV Agusta’s slogan… Yes, MV Agusta, that is another art gallery for another day.

Thank you for taking a tour of some of my favorite 2020 Ducati motorcycle models and photos today. I appreciate you have read the entire article right to the end here and hopefully you have gleamed some insight into what I do behind the scenes in selecting photos of each model. It isn’t random, it isn’t by chance, each and every photo is on purpose and just for you.

Thank you for supporting Total Motorcycle, my staff and myself in bringing this type of unique content to riders everywhere. Share it, spread it and support it.

Mike

Introducing the new 2020 Ducati Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2020 Ducati Motorcycle Guide.

SuperSport

– 2020 Ducati SuperSport

– 2020 Ducati SuperSport S

Streetfighter

– 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 – New model

– 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4S – New model

– 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype – New model Preview

Superbike

– 2020 Ducati Panigale V2 – New model

– 2020 Ducati Superleggera V4 – New model

– 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale

– 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 – New model

– 2020 Ducati Panigale V4S Corse

– 2020 Ducati Panigale V4S – New model

– 2020 Ducati Panigale V4R – New model

– 2020 Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition

– 2020 Ducati Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916 – New model

Monster

– 2020 Ducati Monster 797

– 2020 Ducati Monster 821

– 2020 Ducati Monster 821 Stealth

– 2020 Ducati Monster 1200

– 2020 Ducati Monster 1200S

Scrambler

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport PRO – New model

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO – New model

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Special

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle – Revised

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer – Revised

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled – Revised

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark – Revised

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler Icon – Revised

– 2020 Ducati E-Scrambler – New model

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler Motard Concept – New model

– 2020 Ducati Scrambler DesertX Concept – New model

Diavel

– 2020 Ducati Diavel 1260

– 2020 Ducati Diavel 1260S

– 2020 Ducati XDiavel

– 2020 Ducati XDiavel S

EBikes

– 2020 Ducati MIG-RR Limited Edition – New model

– 2020 Ducati MIG-S – New model

– 2020 Ducati E-Scrambler – New model

Hypermotard

– 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950

– 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950SP

Multistrada

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 950S

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260S

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260S DAir

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260S Grand Tour – New model

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak

– 2020 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro