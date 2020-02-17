STRONG SHOWING FROM ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA AT FINAL PRE-SEASON INTERNATIONAL MOTOCROSS OF 2020

Bringing their pre-season racing schedule to a positive close, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton, Kay de Wolf and Pauls Jonass have all successfully completed their final warm-up race ahead of the start of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship. Competing in the Mastercross Lacapelle Marival event in France, Beaton secured the overall runner-up position aboard his FC 250 in the MX2 class, with Pauls Jonass returning to competition following illness to finish fifth overall in the MX1 class aboard his FC 450.

With the recent Hawkstone International largely an exercise in survival due to the hugely challenging weather and track conditions in England last weekend, the Mastercross Lacapelle Marival delivered near-perfect track conditions and close racing across all classes.

Securing Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s best result in the MX2 class, Jed Beaton enjoyed two positive outings to claim a deserved overall runner-up result. Placing comfortably inside the top 10 off the start in each of the two MX2 motos, Jed spent much of the opening race in fourth before moving ahead of Jago Geerts with two laps to go.

Race two saw Jed start well, completing the first lap in fourth. Taking some time to find his rhythm around the French track, the Australian settled into a strong pace during the second half of the moto to finish just four seconds behind eventual overall winner Tom Vialle. In the combined 450/250 Super Finale, Jed placed 12th, the third-highest MX2 class rider.

With Thomas Kjer Olsen not racing the Mastercross Lacapelle Marival event, youngster Kay de Wolf completed Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s 250cc line-up in France. Enduring a tough opening moto, in which he both crashed and also damaged his rear brake pedal, he nevertheless battled on to a 16th place finish. Finishing 11th in the second race and qualifying for the end-of-event Super Finale, Kay gained valuable experience ahead of his first full season aboard an FC 250 machine.

Returning to action following several weeks away from competition due to sickness, Pauls Jonass secured fifth overall in the MX1 class aboard his FC 450 following fifth and fourth place results, before rounding out his participation at the French event with sixth in the Super Finale. Starting well in race one but then getting a little too aggressive during the early laps, Pauls struggled with arm pump mid-race before pushing hard during the closing laps to earn fifth.

Running as high as second in the final MX1 moto, Pauls got a great start but then made a few mid-race mistakes, which prevented him from challenging the lead riders. Delivering a notably improved overall performance he finished the race in a strong fourth before completing his event with a sixth-place result in the Super Finale.