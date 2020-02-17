STRONG SHOWING FROM ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA AT FINAL PRE-SEASON INTERNATIONAL MOTOCROSS OF 2020

Jed Beaton: “Yeah, I’m pretty pleased with the way today went. It’s really nice to get to race a pre-season event that’s not super wet and is in good condition and has good grip. The two motos went well enough for me. In the first race I didn’t get the best of starts, I think I was down in fifth or sixth before getting up to third. I stayed there for quite a few laps, before the top two guys got into the lappers. It got pretty intense there for a while and I was able to close up a lot. Third was a good result. I took a little while to get into a rhythm in the second race although I was in second for most of the time. I felt like I rode a lot better in the second half and to finish second overall is positive ahead of the first GP in a couple of weeks.”
Kay de Wolf: “I really enjoyed today. Last weekend was tough for everyone with the conditions, so it was good to be able to really race. The first race was difficult – I damaged my rear brake and then crashed and pushed my front brake lever down. It was really hard racing like that, but I got 16th and finished the moto. Race two was much better and my riding was good. Also, making it into the super final was good. The small amount of time between the second MX2 race and super final made that a tough race but overall I’m pleased with my speed and the way I made passes.”
Pauls Jonass: “It’s been good to be back racing after a few weeks off, but I feel like things could have gone a little better today, still a few too many small mistakes. I got a good start in the first race and went too hard too soon, and that cost me mid-race. There were some pretty deep lines on the track and you needed to be smooth – I pushed a bit too hard. Things were better at the end of the race but there was no time left to really improve my result then. I got a great start in the second moto and really tried to be smooth. I made a few small mistakes, but things were better than race one. Overall, the event’s been great – really good conditions and apart from some small mistakes I’m happy. Two weeks before the first GP now so I’ll keep up the work and look forward to Matterley Basin.”
Results – Mastercross Lacapelle Marival 2020
MX1 – Race 1
1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 14 laps 25:32.181; 2. Gautier Paulin (Yamaha) 25:44.528; 3. Clement Desalle (Kawasaki) 25:46.250… 5. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 25:51.639; 14. Evgeny Bobryshev (Husqvarna) 26:47.630
MX1 – Race 2
1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 14 laps 25:21.600; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 25:37.476; 3. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 25:45.060… 4. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 25:48.906; 8. Evgeny Bobryshev (Husqvarna) 26:23.306
MX1 – Overall
1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 50 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 38; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 37… 5. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 34
MX2 – Race 1
1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 13 laps 24:01.451; 2. Rene Hofer (KTM) 24:02.280; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 24:03.144…5. Matthias Talviku (Husqvarna) 24:34.151; 16. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 25:18.327; 18. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 25:31.686
MX2 – Race 2
1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 13 laps 24:17.690; 2. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 24:21.893; 3. Nathan Crawford (Honda) 24:26.235… 9. Mattias Talviku (Husqvarna) 24:54.832; 11. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 24:56.072; 12. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 25:07.276
MX2 – Overall
1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 50 points; 2. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 42; 3. Rene Hofer (KTM) 38… 7. Matthias Talviku (Husqvarna) 28; 12. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 15; 16. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 12
Super Finale (MX1 & MX2)
1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 14 laps; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki); 3. Gauthier Paulin (Yamaha)… 6. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna); 11. Evgeny Bobryshev (Husqvarna); 12. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna); 22. Matthias Talviku (Husqvarna); 25. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna)