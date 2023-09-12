HARLEY-DAVIDSON RACERS FILL THE KING OF THE BAGGERS PODIUM AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

FACTORY HARLEY-DAVIDSON RIDER KYLE WYMAN WINS ON SATURDAY AS HARLEY RACERS FILL THE KING OF THE BAGGERS PODIUM AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS

Vance & Hines/Harley-Davidson racer James Rispoli wins on Sunday

MILWAUKEE (September 10, 2023) – Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory rider Kyle Wyman won his sixth race of the season and Harley-Davidson riders claimed five of six podium positions in two MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers races last weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas. Wyman led Saturday’s race from start to finish aboard the team’s race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycle. On Sunday, Vance & Hines/Mission Foods rider James Rispoli won his second race of the season on the team’s Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle.

Wyman was the top qualifier for the weekend with a quickest lap of 2:15.621 on the challenging 3.4-mile, 20-turn Circuit of the Americas road course.

On Saturday, racers endured the challenge of temperatures topping 100 degrees at the start of the first 6-lap Mission King of the Baggers race. Wyman got a great start from the pole on his Factory Harley Road Glide bike and opened a 1.02-second lead after two laps, a gap that stretched to more than 2 seconds at the finish. Hayden Gillim was second on a Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Harley-Davidson, followed by his teammate Rispoli in third place as Harley racers filled the podium. Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory rider Travis Wyman was fourth on the team’s second Road Glide motorcycle. The win moved Kyle Wyman two points ahead of Gillim for the series championship.

On Sunday, Kyle Wyman got caught in traffic at the start of King of the Baggers race two and was running in eighth place when he crashed in turn 13 following contact with another rider. Wyman was able to pick up his motorcycle and re-joined the race in last place, then battled back to finish in ninth place and earn valuable championship points. Rispoli took the race lead on lap 4 and crossed the finish line 8.66 seconds ahead of his teammate Gillim. Travis Wyman was running in second place before crashing out on the last lap, promoting Gillim and Kyle Ohnsorg, who finished third on the Roland Sands Design Indian.

“In race two, I got what I thought was a good start, but got swallowed up by a couple of riders,” said Wyman, “And I could not get the drive I wanted out of turn one. I was trying to be patient but got caught in a bad spot and went down. I was able to work back up to ninth and score seven points, which keeps me in the hunt for the championship, just 11 points back going into the final round. The goal is clear for me to try to win both races in New Jersey and see where everything falls. It should be an exciting finish to the season. A Harley is going to win the championship. I just hope the orange and black bike is the one on top.”

After 12 of 14 rounds in the 2023 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Vance & Hines’ Gillim leads the championship with 215 points, followed by his teammate Rispoli with 213 points, and Kyle Wyman in third place with 204 points. Travis Wyman is in eighth place with 86 points.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles. Harley-Davidson® Factory Team Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

The Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory team returns to action Sept. 22-24 in the MotoAmerica Superbikes at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, N.J.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Circuit of the Americas 1

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Hayden Gillim (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) Roland Sands Design Jake Lewis (H-D) Team Saddlemen Max Flinders (Ind) M3/Revolution Performance Hawk Mazzotta (Ind) Lloydz Garage Frankie Garcia (H-D) Team Saddlemen Patricia Fernandez-West (H-D) Team Saddlemen

DNF. Bobby Fong (Ind) Sacramento Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands Design

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Circuit of the Americas Race 2

James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson Hayden Gillim (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) Roland Sands Design Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods Jake Lewis (H-D) Team Saddlemen Max Flinders (Ind) M3/Revolution Performance Hawk Mazzotta (Ind) Lloydz Garage Frankie Garcia (H-D) Team Saddlemen Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Patricia Fernandez-West (H-D) Team Saddlemen Robert Johnson (H-D) Johnson Engine Technology

DNF. Bobby Fong (Ind) Sacramento Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands

DNF. Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods