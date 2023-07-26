New York 24hr Ironman Challenge Odessa Winners

Dussault Wins 24hr Ironman on Beta 390 Last weekend Beta support rider Brian Dussault raced the Northeast 24-Hour Challenge in New York. Dussault had aspired to solo this 24-hour race for many years and this year the opportunity presented itself. He rode a stock Beta 390 Race Edition and prepped it for a day and night race. At the start, Dussault grabbed the hole shot, which is more for bragging rights in a 24-hour race, and then posted three pretty brisk laps before pitting for the first time. Heading into the evening portion of the race Brian was about thirty minutes in the lead. Conditions got tougher as the night progressed with rain coming down which really tested his desire to finish the race. After getting some tough love and a pep talk from his team, Brian dug deep and continued on. When the morning came Brian was up by more than two laps and just needed a couple more laps to bring home first place. He gritted those out on his way to an impressive Ironman performance and victory in the Northeast 24-Hour Challenge.