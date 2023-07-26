Rattlesnake Enduro Cross Fork Pennsylvania Winners

The National Enduro series traveled east to Pennsylvania for the Rattlesnake Enduro. The temperature was in the low 70s and besides the first test, most of the track was high-speed rocky sections. In the grass section, Evan Smith had a time that was just seconds off the lead in the NE Pro1, but unfortunately, most of the upcoming tests were in terrain that was outside his comfort zone and he would struggle a bit in the rocky terrain. Smith would settle for 7th place in the NE Pro1 class. Jon Johnson had a steady Rattlesnake Enduro. He was able to put together solid times across most of his tests which earned him the third spot on the podium. The series now takes a summer break and will return on September 10th for the Little Raccoon National Enduro.
Event Results
Jon Johnson
3rd Place
Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith
7th Place
Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The Rattlesnake National Enduro was good to me. It was one of the rockiest races this year. I was able to stay consistent all day long and bring home Third Place. I’m happy with my riding and to be on the podium with a long summer ahead of me. Time to regroup and train hard for the upcoming GNCC. Thankful for all of the support from everyone at Beta USA.”
Evan Smith
Factory 300 RR
“Great day at the Rattlesnake NEPG. I started out well on the grass track test and had a good time in the 5th test. The rest of the day I was managing the rocks the best I could with the good and bad! But the bike worked great and I’m happy to walk away with how I finished in some very different conditions than I’m used to!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
A good day for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team that of Anaheim II, California, with Zach Osborne and Jason Anderson who concluded with the shooting podium bringing back a couple of solid top […]