Rattlesnake Enduro Cross Fork Pennsylvania Winners

Johnson on the Podium at Rattlesnake The National Enduro series traveled east to Pennsylvania for the Rattlesnake Enduro. The temperature was in the low 70s and besides the first test, most of the track was high-speed rocky sections. In the grass section, Evan Smith had a time that was just seconds off the lead in the NE Pro1, but unfortunately, most of the upcoming tests were in terrain that was outside his comfort zone and he would struggle a bit in the rocky terrain. Smith would settle for 7th place in the NE Pro1 class. Jon Johnson had a steady Rattlesnake Enduro. He was able to put together solid times across most of his tests which earned him the third spot on the podium. The series now takes a summer break and will return on September 10th for the Little Raccoon National Enduro.