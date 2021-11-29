The new Royal Enfield era starts now. Celebrating 120 years of engineering and design achievements, extraordinary people and unforgettable rides. Now Royal Enfield introduces the extraordinary 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 120th Anniversary , Interceptor INT 650 120th Anniversary and stunning new model the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept bike showcased at EICMA 2021. A total of 480 units worldwide (120 for North America), the new 120 Year Anniversary Edition models bring craftsmanship to a completely new level for a mass manufacturer not see outside of 6 figure custom bikes. Hand crafted, hand painted and painstakingly detailed are just words but a picture says a thousands words.

Royal Enfield is building it’s bike awareness and empire in North America. For us in the USA and Canada, think of Royal Enfield as the Harley-Davidson of India, for that is exactly, friend, what it is there.

1901. The year of the first Royal Enfield motorcycle and we’ve honoured it ever since.

This November, 120 years to the same month when Royal Enfield introduced its first ever motorcycle, we raise a toast to those times past. That’s 120 years of endurance and adaptability, of great challenges and even greater fun. Above all, 120 years of outstanding motorcycles and their enthusiastic riders.

Marking this important milestone in our journey, we are proud to present the 120th Year Anniversary Edition Continental GT and Interceptor 650. An opportunity for motorcycling enthusiasts across the globe to partake in owning a commemorative edition motorcycle and become a part of the the rich legacy of the brand that you built with us.

A limited edition run of only 480 motorcycles, distributed as 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia. The 120 units for each region split as 60 Continental GT 650 and 60 Interceptor INT 650.

It was in November 1901 that Royal Enfield launched its first motorcycle at the Stanley Cycle Show in London, kickstarting the journey of an iconic brand which has since inspired millions in their pursuit of pure motorcycling over the last 120 years. From these humble beginnings in 1901, Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, is marking this milestone year with the 120th Year Anniversary Edition of its popular 650 Twin motorcycles—the INT 650 and Continental GT 650—revealed at EICMA 2021.

In a proud celebration of its 120-year legacy, Royal Enfield reached back into the brand’s rich heritage of building authentic handcrafted motorcycles. Along with unique black and chrome color schemes and a selection of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, these limited-edition anniversary models feature artisan-crafted die-cast brass tank badges and classic Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes. A limited run of only 480 units worldwide—120 in each of its four regions for a total of 60 Continental GT 650 and 60 INT 650 units bound for North America—present a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of motorcycling history.

The 120th Year Anniversary Edition INT 650 and Continental GT 650 have been designed and handcrafted by the company’s teams across the UK and India. The exquisite brass badges are crafted in collaboration with the Sirpi Senthil family, multi-generational artisans from the temple town of Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu, India. Particularly specialized in making the elegant brass effigies for the most revered temples in India for centuries, this is the first time that these artisans have collaborated with any automotive brand.

The unique, rich black-chrome tank color scheme has been developed in-house, with Royal Enfield’s industry-leading chroming technology at the company’s original 1950’s manufacturing factory in Thiruvottiyur, Chennai, India. The motorcycles are chromed with an alternate, sustainable trivalent eco-friendly process. To complement the black chrome tanks, both the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 will feature, for the first time, completely blacked out components, with the engine, silencer and other elements in an array of black color schemes. The motorcycles will also come equipped with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories such as fly screens, engine guards, heel guards, touring and bar-end mirrors among others in a defining black to accent the overall design.

The 120th Year Anniversary Edition INT 650 and Continental GT 650s will also boast the legendary Royal Enfield hand-painted pinstripes. To make each motorcycle even more exclusive, the tank top badge will feature the unique serial number of each motorcycle indicating that it is 1 of 60 unique motorcycles in any of the four regions mentioned around the world. Additionally, the motorcycles will also adorn a side panel decal that is a special ode to Royal Enfield’s 120 years.

“Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages,” said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. “There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them. Both the INT and the Continental GT are hugely successful around the world today, as they were in the 1960’s, and truly represent our heritage of making simple and enjoyable motorcycles.”

Inspired by the legendary Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 250 of the 1960’s, these motorcycles have been instrumental in the brand’s global expansion and success in recent years. The significance and relevance of the INT and the Continental GT 650, both in Royal Enfield’s glorious past, and modern history, make them the obvious choice for the 120th Anniversary Edition.

In North America, the Royal Enfield 120th Year Anniversary Edition Twins will be made available via a limited time online sale in early 2022.

England, 1960s. Young men and women flock around cafes on their stripped down motorcycles, creating a culture high on style. The Continental GT is a nod to that time. The machine with a story takes one back to the time when motorcycling was all about making a statement. Relive the cultural phenomenon that refuses to fade away.

120 years of Pure Motorcycling.

2022 Royal Enfield SG650 Concept: 120 YEAR CELEBRATION.

Introducing the 2022 Royal Enfield SG650 Concept…

Royal Enfield, the global leader in the middleweight motorcycle segment (250cc – 750cc), opened its showcase offering at EICMA 2021 today with the unveil of the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept motorcycle—marking another chapter in the brand’s 120-year journey of creative expression and conceptual development.

The SG650 Concept is the result of a challenge set to Royal Enfield’s Industrial Design Team by Mark Wells, Chief of Design. At its core, the message underpinning the concept build was about celebrating “transition.” The aim, through this challenge, was for the Royal Enfield team to embark on a new creative journey with the SG650 Concept, starting from within Royal Enfield’s classic design sensibilities and pushing into a whole new era of what Royal Enfield motorcycles of the future could look like.

2022 Royal Enfield: Affordable & Approachable! Friendly power, friendly pricing, friendly weight, friendly handling and a history and style that rivals Harley-Davidson or Indian Motorcycles. Sometimes we just need happy friendly and afford bikes and Royal Enfield delivers! Four new updated 2022 models, 2022 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Int 650 Twin, Continental GT650 Twin and new Classic 350 grace showrooms across the world.

The all-new Classic 350 adds yet another new chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of building authentic post-war-era British motorcycles that are loved by enthusiasts around the world. The design inspiration of the Classic range can be dated all the way back to 1948 with the groundbreaking Royal Enfield Model G2, the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle. As dependable as it was beautiful, the Model G2 served as a strong design inspiration for the hugely popular Classic 500 launched in 2008. The Classic 500 went on to help redefine the middleweight motorcycling space and was an integral part of the revival of Royal Enfield, up until the production of the dependable UCE 500 engine was stopped in 2020. Over a span of 12 years, more than 3 million Classic 500 motorcycles were produced, building an incredible legacy of its own—and now, the new Classic 350 is all set to take up the mantle and further build upon the legend.

Royal Enfield North America announced the launch of new colors for its 2022 650 Twin motorcycles—the INT 650 twin and the Continental GT 650 Twin. Both models also received a host of aesthetic upgrades, including blacked-out rims and fenders, and black fork gaiters, adding a stylish flare to Royal Enfield’s modern classics.

2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350: A LEGEND REBORN.

Introducing the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350…

In its 120th year, Royal Enfield re-envisions its iconic motorcycle, the Classic, with the launch of the all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350. Completely redesigned from the ground up, the iconic Classic 350 motorcycle was launched in the Indian market today, and will be coming to American markets in the 2022 riding season.

2022 ROYAL ENFIELD 650 TWIN MOTORCYCLES GET NEW COLORS & UPDATES

Five new eye-catching colors for INT 650 and Continental GT 650

The 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 café racer has also been introduced in five new colors. Taking inspiration from the Continental GT of the 1960’s and calls from die-hard fans of this beloved model, Royal Enfield has reintroduced the Continental GT 650 Twin in its most celebrated Rocker Red Standard (single-tone) and has also introduced the motorcycle in the British Racing Green Standard color. The 2022 Continental GT 650 is also available in two new Custom (dual-tone) color ways—Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm—and has an updated version of the chrome variant in Mister Clean.

With seven color options on the 2022 INT 650 Twin, and five new colors on the 2022 Continental GT 650 Twin, both motorcycles will get a range of aesthetic updates as well to compliment the new color ways. Royal Enfield is proud to reveal blacked-out rims and fenders on additional color variants of the INT 650 Twin, adding to its classic appeal. This update was introduced following the overwhelmingly positive response on the blacked-out rims that were previously only available on the dual-tone models. In addition to the rims and fenders, both model lines will come equipped with black fork gaiters.

Royal Enfield continues its focus on growing the middleweight segment with affordable, approachable and accessible products ideal for motorcyclists from beginner-level to seasoned riders.