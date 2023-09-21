Revved Up & Ready for MXGP Grand Finale in Great Britain

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are all set for the 19th and final round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place this weekend at the spectacular Matterley Basin circuit in Winchester, England. The event is expected to be a thriller as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts aims to end the MX2 chapter of his career in style. The Belgian star arrives in Great Britain, second in the championship standings, just 4-points clear of his two closest rivals Simon Laengenfelder and Liam Everts.

Adding to the excitement, the MXGP of Great Britain will also host the decisive ninth and final round of the EMX125 Championship, where MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis has his sights set on his first European Championship title. The Latvian prodigy enters English territory, holding a significant 37-point lead over his only remaining competitor, Mathis Valin.

Beyond individual success, Yamaha currently leads the coveted Manufacturers Championship standings across the MX2, EMX250, and EMX125 classes. The goal is clear – to add these three prestigious titles to Yamaha’s trophy case.

However, the thrill continues. Yamaha is also on the brink of clinching the Manufacturer’s title in the top-tier MXGP class as well. With just an 8-point deficit, Yamaha arrives at the MXGP of Great Britain with high hopes.

In the MXGP rider championship, the top three positions have already been locked in, with Jeremy Seewer pocketing the bronze medal with a thrilling Grand Prix win at the MXGP of Italy, a few days ago. With no championship pressure, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP star aims to enjoy the final round of the series while challenging the top step of the podium.

Similarly, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff has a healthy 48-point advantage over his closest rival and is likely to end his 2023 season fourth, while Maxime Renaux can only move as high up the rankings as ninth. Regardless of the overall, both riders hope to end the season on a positive note and on the podium.

Moving on to Geerts, since starting his Grand Prix career with Yamaha in 2018, Geerts has racked up an impressive list of achievements. During his six years with Yamaha on a YZ250F, both production and factory versions of the bike, the Belgian has celebrated 54 podium finishes, of which 23 have been Grand Prix wins. The MXGP of Great Britain marks the Belgian’s final race on a 250cc before stepping up to the premier class, MXGP, and he is hoping to end this incredible chapter of his career on with another podium finish, or even better, a Grand Prix win.

In contrast, Rick Elzinga is just getting his MX2 career started, and after a demanding rookie season amidst health challenges, he looks forward to taking his first term in MX2 as a “building block” and applying his newly gained knowledge in future races.

As for Thibault Benistant, after missing six rounds of the championship through injury, the Frenchman will use the MXGP of Great Britain as another opportunity to build towards full fitness as he sets his sights on challenging the title in 2024.

Rounding off the exciting lineup in MX2, the recently crowned EMX250 Champion, Andrea Bonacorsi, will give the 10th and final round of the EMX250 Championship a miss. The Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 star will instead test his talent and speed by lining up in MX2.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 719-points

“Matterley Basin is the sickest track on the calendar, so I will be going there to enjoy it. I have no pressure at all. The championship is decided. I won the last Grand Prix in Maggiora as well, so I am feeling good and will just go out there and try my best to fight for the win again. It will be fun.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 655-points

“Recently, starts have been my biggest issue, so I will focus on improving my starts this week. That will be my main focus this weekend as well, because I know I’m fit, and I’m strong, I’ve just got to get off the gate good and the results will be there.”

Maxime Renaux

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 314-points

“Final round of the season, I will enjoy it, especially on Matterley, one of the nicest tracks on the calendar. It’s so nice, it’s wide with nice jumps and ruts. The plan is to keep on building towards next year and hopefully getting back to the front.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Championship, 706-points

“I don’t have a special plan for this weekend, although I really want to win my last Grand Prix on the 250, so that’s what I will try to do. I like Matterley, it’s really nice, probably one of the best on the calendar, so I will enjoy riding there. I was on the podium last year, but this year, the goal is to win.”

Thibault Benistant

9th MX2 Championship Standings, 493-points

“I would like to have a good race in Matterley to finish my season with a good feeling, which will set me up for a good winter break. I really like the track there. It has good flow and nice jumps, so I look forward to racing there.”

Rick Elzinga

10th MX2 World Championship Standings, 377-points

“Last round, the game plan is to finish inside the top-10 and to finish the season with a good feeling. I love Matteley Basin: big jumps, deep ruts and a good mix of slow and fast corners. In my opinion, it is one of the best-designed tracks there is. I’m looking forward to it.”