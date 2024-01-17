10th stage of rocky canyon epic 46th running of Dakar Rally

Luciano Benavides has put in another strong performance at the 2024 Dakar Rally with an excellent ride to finish in sixth place on stage 10’s technically demanding timed special. While others struggled with the navigation required to successfully complete the stage without issue, the Husqvarna Factory Racing rider skilfully worked his way through the route, maintaining a good pace and strong rhythm. The Argentinian remains seventh in the overall standings with just two days left to contest.

It was another tough day in the desert for all riders as they completed the 10th stage of this epic 46th running of the Dakar Rally. A loop around AlUla was the prescribed route for today, with competitors racing 371 kilometres against the clock, as well as a lengthy 241 kilometres of liaison. Taking advantage of his start position in the middle of the pack, Benavides delivered a cool, calculated ride on his FR 450 Rally to complete the technically demanding stage in sixth place, just two and a half minutes down on the eventual stage winner.

Now, with his consistency paying off, Luciano is looking to maximise the advantage he has for Thursday’s 587-kilometre stage 11 from AlUla to Yanbu and make up more time on those starting ahead of him. The Husqvarna Factory Racing rider’s consistent results ensure that he remains in seventh place in the overall standings with two stages left to race.

Luciano Benavides: “It was a good day today. Racing 370 kilometres of rocky canyons with tricky sections was tough but I think I did a good job. It could have been very easy to make a mistake today but I am focused on getting to the end. The final stages look hard too, but, as every day, I will do my best and learn from each stage as I go. In the overall standings it’s not easy to move up but I’m trying my hardest and we will see what happens over the final two days.”

2024 Dakar Rally – Stage 10 Provisional Classification

1. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 3:51:39

2. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 3:51:41

3. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 3:51:59

4. Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 3:52:26

5. Harith Noah (Sherco) 3:53:34

6. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 3:54:12

2024 Dakar Rally – Provisional Overall Classification [After Stage 10]

1. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 44:45:28

2. Ross Branch (Hero) 44:56:22

3. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 44:57:14

4. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 44:59:16

5. Kevin Benavides (KTM) 45:18:11

…

7. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 45:37:10