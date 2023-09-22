New impetus to BMW Motorrad Design as Alexander Buckan takes over

Munich. Alexander Buckan will take over from Edgar Heinrich as the new head of BMW Motorrad Design, effective 1 January 2024. Buckan will be responsible for the design of all BMW Group two-wheeled vehicles, rider’s equipment and accessories. Edgar Heinrich, who has been BMW Motorrad’s head of Design since 2012, is retiring after 35 years at the BMW Group.

“We are delighted to be able to present our experienced colleague and motorcycle enthusiast Alexander Buckan as the new head of BMW Motorrad Design,” declared Dr Markus Schramm, head of BMW Motorrad. “Alexander has already contributed a great deal to our motorcycle design as the manager of our design team – making him the ideal choice to lead and bring new impetus to BMW Motorrad Design,” added Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design.

Long-serving employee and motorcycle enthusiast Alexander Buckan takes the helm of design team.

Buckan began his career at BMW Motorrad as a transportation designer back in 2003. Since then, he has been responsible for a variety of different models, including the BMW F 800 GS, BMW G 450 X, BMW R 1200 GS LC and BMW R 1200 GS Adventure LC.

In April 2015, Buckan was promoted to head of BMW Motorrad Vehicle Design. As design manager, he worked with Edgar Heinrich on the design of the BMW Motorrad VISION NEXT 100. The design of the BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02 e-scooters was also Buckan’s responsibility, as well as the design of the new BMW R 1300 GS, which will celebrate its world premiere on 28 September 2023 at BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin.

Edgar Heinrich: 35 years of passion for BMW Motorrad.

“We would like to thank Edgar Heinrich for his many years of outstanding service,” said Markus Schramm. “His enthusiasm for riding pleasure on two wheels has inspired countless fans around the world.”

Adrian van Hooydonk: “With his creativity and passion for BMW Motorrad, Edgar Heinrich has shaped the brand like no one else. Under his leadership, BMW Motorrad design has been significantly broadened, modernised and, above all, made more emotional.”

Edgar Heinrich began his career at BMW Motorrad in 1985 and was elevated to senior designer in 1992. In 2005, he was appointed head of BMW Motorrad Vehicle Design and, seven years later, assumed overall responsibility as head of BMW Motorrad Design. During this time, Heinrich shaped the brand’s design language and developed motorcycles that set the benchmark for their segments. Models like the BMW R 1100 S sports boxer, the BMW K 1200 R naked bike and the touring enduro icon, the BMW R 1200 GS, were all created under his leadership. Heinrich was also involved in developing HP models, rally motorcycles, electric scooters and the ground-breaking BMW Motorrad VISION NEXT 100 design concept.