Shake-up as key positions with BMW, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad are being filled

BMW Group fills several top management positions

05.10.2023 PRESS RELEASE

+++ Various changes in top management of divisions Development and Customer, Brands, Sales, directly below Management Board level +++ Key positions with BMW, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad are being filled +++

Munich. The BMW Group is filling several top management positions directly below the Management Board. The changes will affect the Development division under Frank Weber, and the Customer, Brands, Sales division, which will be headed up by Jochen Goller from 1 November 2023.

Christopher Brownridge will take over as CEO of Rolls-Royce on 1 December 2023. He has been with the BMW Group since 2000, most recently as head of the National Sales Company for the UK and Ireland. He succeeds Torsten Müller-Ötvös, responsible for Rolls-Royce since 2010, who will retire on 30 November 2023.

Markus Flasch will take over as head of BMW Motorrad on 1 November 2023, replacing Markus Schramm. Schramm has held the position since 2018 and retires on 31 October 2023. Flasch has been with the BMW Group since 2015 and is currently head of the product line for all mid-size and luxury class BMW vehicles and the Rolls-Royce marque.

Flasch will be replaced as Head of Product Line Midsize and Luxury Class BMW, Rolls-Royce on 1 January 2024 by Nicolai Martin. Having joined the BMW Group in 2004, Martin is currently responsible for Driving Experience, which covers the development of all functions for the chassis, driving dynamics, and automated driving.

The new head of Driving Experience from 1 January 2024 will be Mihiar Ayoubi. He has been with the BMW Group since 1997 and is currently responsible for the development of all Rolls-Royce vehicles.

From 1 November 2023, Bernd Körber, head of Product Management for the BMW brand, will take on additional responsibility for BMW Brand Management.

Jens Thiemer, currently responsible for BMW Brand Management, is leaving the BMW Group on 31 October 2023 by his own volition to pursue new challenges.