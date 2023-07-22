Stay Outdoors Program Grant from Yamaha Financial Services

As fellow outdoor enthusiasts, Yamaha Financial Services are committed to supporting the groups who preserve access to the trails and waterways we all love to use.

The Stay Outdoors Program aims to provide practical support to Canadian registered charities and not-for-profit groups for their conservation and access projects, as well as activities to promote responsible use of our trails, roads, and waterways for motorized recreation.

2022 was our inaugural year and we were able to award a total of $94,600 across five incredible grant applicants to support their conservation projects.

MEET OUR 2022 STAY OUTDOORS GRANT RECIPIENTS 🏆

1. East Prince Quad Trax ATV Club in Prince Edward Island

2. Elk Valley Adventure & Dirt Riders Society in British Columbia

3. Victoria Beach Snow Drifters in Manitoba

4. Fundy Trail Snowmobile Club in Nova Scotia

5. Avalon T-Railway Corporation in Newfoundland and Labrador

To learn more about the Yamaha Stay Outdoors program and apply for 2023, please visit us at:

https://www.yamaha-motor.ca/en/stayoutdoors