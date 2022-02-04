Opening round of 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship LaCapelle-Marival

LaCapelle-Marival, France, will be the setting for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2’s first competitive outing of the year. Kay de Wolf and Roan van de Moosdijk will race the annual pre-season international on their FC 250 machines this coming weekend, in an effort to gather more valuable information ahead of the opening round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship on February 20.

Kay de Wolf returns to Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing for his sophomore year in the MX2 class; he will strive to build on a successful rookie season in which he stood up on the Grand Prix podium four times. A maiden moto victory at the Grand Prix of Flanders-Belgium was the highlight of his rookie term and helped him secure a final result of seventh in the championship. De Wolf has been with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing since he first stepped onto the TC 125 three seasons ago.

Roan van de Moosdijk joins de Wolf beneath the awning in what will be his first season aboard the FC 250, an exciting change of scenery for the former EMX250 champion. Van de Moosdijk has fully recovered from the injury that sidelined him for a majority of the previous season and is excited to add more moto victories to his tally – he won a moto during his rookie season in the MX2 class, 2020, and has six career podiums to his name.

Kay de Wolf and Roan van de Moosdijk will race at LaCapelle-Marival on Sunday and then complete their preparation at another pre-season event, Hawkstone Park in the United Kingdom, one week later. The 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship will begin with the Grand Prix of Great Britain, held at Matterley Basin, on February 20.

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): “It has been an extremely short and intense pre-season leading up to the start of this year. We are very much looking forward to going racing with our new bike and colours. The process of Roan joining the team has been very smooth, and both he and Kay are loving the new bike. They have both done excellent work – I am excited to see them in race action this coming Sunday at LaCapelle-Marival. Huge thanks to all of the Nestaan team members and to the hard-working people at the factory in Mattighofen. Let’s go racing!”

Kay de Wolf: “This has been a short pre-season, of course, but it has also been really good. Roan and I have been doing a lot of motos together in Spain, which has made us both a lot stronger. I think that we are ready to show the world just how much work we have put in during the wintertime! I am excited to get back behind the gate at LaCapelle-Marival this weekend, then it is not long until the MXGP season begins.”

Roan van de Moosdijk: “I can confidently say that this has been my best pre-season preparation ever. Everything clicked with Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing straight away; the bike is amazing and the people are so nice to work with. I have enjoyed the month that we spent in Spain a lot and cannot wait for the first pre-season race this weekend. I am really looking forward to getting behind the gate on my FC 250 for the first time!”