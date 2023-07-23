Tough decision to withdraw from Flanders MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship

Thibault Benistant Withdraws from MXGP of Flanders

Due to complications following a fall in the Qualifying Race at the MXGP of Czech Republic a week ago, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant has made the tough decision to withdraw from the 13th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which is taking place in Lommel, Belgium today.

Despite an initial attempt to participate, Benistant, after consulting with Yamaha and the team, has decided to prioritize his health and recovery.

Benistant will now return to France to continue his recovery process under the supervision of medical experts, ensuring he receives the best possible care and advice. An update on his return to action will be shared on Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when available.

 

