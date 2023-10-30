Surprising New Hybrid 2024 Kawasaki Motorcycles!

If Kawasaki’s new 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e1, Z e1 and Elektrode fully electric motorcycles are not for you what about a hybrid? Introducing the surprisingly fast 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid HEV capable of out-accelerating a Ninja ZX-10R! Are we seeing the return of the 1980’s Kawasaki GPz “turbo like” bikes? This Ninja 7 Hybrid it one bike you will have to see on Total Motorcycle as we have full details, features, photos and specifications of this bad-boy. Did Kawasaki just crack the “no EV thanks” nut wide open for riders?

Plus, TMW isn’t done yet, we have 4 more new Kawasaki models that will indeed bring you back to those 1980 Kawasaki glory days! The new 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS, Ninja ZX-10R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS, Ninja ZX-6R 40th Anniversary Edition ABS and Ninja ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition ABS are sure to be huge bike meet pleasers…what you do think?

Go bigtime for the 2020’s version of a 1980’s Turbo or Go for the 1980’s retro gnarly look? Hard choices dude, but either are radically fresh.

Total Motorcycle’s 2023 Kawasaki Motorcycle Model Guides and 2024 Kawasaki Motorcycle Model Guides are brought to you by… us! (This way we can be 100% unbiased for you).

Kawasaki “Change the Game” with new strong hybrid Ninja 7 HEV

Having only recently held the debut of its new A1 license class EV motorcycles in Paris, Kawasaki is taking another giant step down the road towards its long-term goal of carbon neutrality with the introduction of the world’s first* mass produced Strong Hybrid*, the Ninja 7 Hybrid.

Seeking to “Change the Game”, the all-new Ninja 7 Hybrid offers a unique window into a world of future motorcycles but in a contemporary time frame with the first models expected to be on showroom floors in January 2024.

At the heart of the Ninja 7 Hybrid is the innovative combination of a brand new 451cc parallel twin, water-cooled four stroke engine – complete with manual or automatically selected gears – and a traction motor plus battery; a futuristic combination that offers a number of new riding experiences plus an engine power of 43.5 kw rising to an impressive hybrid net power of 51.1kw thanks to “e-boost”. In terms of torque, the figures are equally impressive, with a maximum system power with ICE and EV combined of 60.4 N·m {6.2 kgƒ·m} at just 2,800rpm. (That’s 69 horsepower and 81.9 ft/lb torque for us folks in North America!)

In terms of dimensions, the Ninja 7 Hybrid weighs in at 227kg and is a mid-size package offering 650cc to 700cc class overall performance with the instant acceleration to rival that of a 1,000cc-class supersport model from a standing start (with Kawasaki’s e-boost function already seen on their EV machines) and fuel economy on par with the 250cc-class with a WMTC Class 3-2 certified rating of 4.0 L/100 km which becomes yet more economical in ECO-HYBROD mode. In addition, riders can switch between three riding modes (SPORT-HYBRID, ECO-HYBRID, EV**) that each offer a distinct riding character as they accommodate a wide range of riding situations.

Other innovations include idling stop function whereby the internal combustion engine stops at a halt to save fuel and reduce emissions plus Automatic Launch Position Finder (ALPF) which – when selected – automatically selects first gear at standstill plus a forward and reverse “walk mode” to aid low speed maneuvering and parking. In addition, this innovative new model is able to harvest energy while riding thanks to the regenerative system meaning when the rider rolls off the throttle the energy of deceleration is recycled back to the battery. This contributes to a longer cruising range.

Utilizing a specially designed version of Kawasaki’s familiar trellis type chassis, the “packaging” of the gasoline engine and 9kw max traction motor reveals a compact twinned power unit with the 48V lithium-ion battery near the center point of the chassis to idealize weight distribution. The traction motor is equipped with an ISG inverter (which coverts AC to DC power and vice versa) and DCDC converter (converting the battery pack’s 48 V to the 12 V power required by the ECU and other systems), the pair are unitised, helping to conserve space.

And in terms of styling, the Ninja 7 Hybrid is resplendent in a unique HEV treatment combining a matt lime green under cowl with silver and black bodywork destined – like its engineering innovations – to set this bike apart from the common herd. Ergonomically, the relaxed and sporty riding position eases the rider towards the high-grade cockpit and carefully considered layout of the switchgear; both designed to be intuitive and to inspire confidence. For the meters, full-colour TFT instrumentation includes smartphone connectivity via a custom version of the Rideology The App, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

As the first of its kind, the Ninja 7 Hybrid sets the bar for HEV motorcycling. Offering the best elements of ICE and EV models, and able to navigate both the urban jungle and countryside backroads, this revolutionary new model is greater than the sum of its parts. With its exciting character and numerous innovative features for riders to explore, the Ninja 7 Hybrid truly ushers in a new era in riding experiences.

* Mass production models (excluding scooters) from a major power sports manufacturer as of October 6, 2023, per Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. research.

Strong hybrid systems combine an internal combustion engine (ICE) with an electric motor for powerful riding, and because of their large battery capacity they are able to run on electricity alone.

** The Ninja 7 Hybrid’s EV Mode may be helpful for certain situations where quiet riding is appropriate, such as in residential areas or in parking garages. Speed and range are limited.

2024 KAWASAKI NINJA 40th ANNIVERSARY EDITION MOTORCYCLES LEGENDARY SINCE 1984

In the 40 years since its inception, the Ninja moniker has become one of the most recognizable motorcycle names in the industry. Since first arriving on the scene in 1984, and officially rebranding the famous GPz900R, the Kawasaki Ninja brand of motorcycles continue to illustrate the pursuit of high performance in every displacement class. To celebrate this historic run in the powersports industry, Kawasaki is pleased to announce the 2024 Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles.

In the late 1980’s, there is one Kawasaki machine that stood out in the United States: The Ninja ZX-7. Embracing Kawasaki’s relentless pursuit of innovation on the racetrack, the Ninja ZX-7 became the brand’s flagship in the FIM Endurance World Championship, finding its way to the top step of the podium in 1991, 1992 and 1993. Stateside, Kawasaki continued its championship run in AMA Superbike, adding four additional titles in 1990, 1992, 1996 and 1997 to make nine overall championships in the series. In 1993, Kawasaki rider Scott Russell captured the WorldSBK Championship aboard his Ninja ZX-7R, further proving the Ninja’s strength. Inspired by one of the iconic motorcycles that changed the racetrack scene, a special Ninja ZX-7-inspired colorway will be available on the Ninja ZX-4RR ABS, Ninja ZX-6R ABS, Ninja ZX-10R ABS and Ninja ZX-14R ABS.

A specially reproduced three-color livery will be found on each 40th Anniversary Edition model, with a large “Kawasaki” logo on the fairings. All logos featured on the motorcycle are reproduced from original drawings, and the various other elements were specially designed to bring back memories of the Ninja ZX-7 series’ historic list of wins. A special 40th Anniversary emblem designed to resemble a championship sticker can be found on the top of the fuel tank, and the displacement numbers featured on the tail cowl are based on the fonts used in the 80’s and 90’s. Specially painted lime green wheels on all models, silver-painted frame and swingarm on the Ninja ZX-10R, Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-4RR, and gold-painted front fork outer tubes on the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R complete the iconic throwback look.

NINJA ZX-4RR ABS

Kawasaki redefined the 400cc supersport category with the arrival of the Ninja ZX-4R and Ninja ZX-4RR motorcycles. This circuit-focused motorcycle combines real-world road enjoyment and track riding potential and provides the rider the satisfaction of being able to ride with confidence. The Ninja ZX-4R boasts a powerful 399cc in-line four-cylinder engine that produces music to the ears with its high-performance audible signal – helping it stand out from the competition. Its lightweight trellis frame is compact and nimble for exciting cornering performance, while 290mm dual front disc brakes and a high-performance 37mm Showa SFF-BP front fork as well as horizontal back-link rear suspension have been fitted to ensure that the Ninja ZX-4R breeds performance from the ground up. Other premium features include a 4.3” TFT color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity, integrated riding modes that link Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) and Power Modes, and aggressive Ninja ZX family styling that make it clear this is a high-performance supersport model. The Ninja ZX-4RR takes performance even further with the addition of dual-direction Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), a higher-grade Showa front fork with adjustable spring preload, and a Showa BFRC Lite rear shock.

NINJA ZX-6R ABS

Kawasaki welcomed the return of the class-leading Ninja ZX-6R ABS supersport motorcycle in 2024, which features a potent 636cc engine, advanced electronics, and a lightweight chassis. The 636cc engine has been optimized for the street and the track, offering an exhilarating experience in a wide range of riding situations, allowing you to rule the track and run the streets. The Ninja ZX-6R ABS features a 636cc in-line four-cylinder DOHC engine, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), sophisticated instrumentation, styling with twin LED headlights and taillight, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), selectable power modes combined with Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), class-leading SHOWA suspension, SHOWA SFF-BP fork, Assist & Slipper Clutch, comfortable ergonomics with adjustable clutch lever, multi-function LCD screen, and a pressed-aluminum perimeter frame.

KAWASAKI NINJA ZX-10R ABS

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R supersport continues to set the bar high in the pinnacle of road racing around the globe with unmatched success on the racetrack, including carrying Kawasaki to seven FIM Superbike World Championships (WorldSBK) since 2013. The Ninja ZX-10R has a 998cc in-line four-cylinder, 16-valve engine that balances power with manageability and its paired with the latest and most advanced electronics such as Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Bosch IMU, Sport-Kawasaki TRaction Control (S-KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and Power Modes.

An aluminum twin-spar frame, Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF), and horizontal back-link rear suspension with a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) shock have been developed with technology straight from Kawasaki’s WorldSBK factory racers and contribute to the Ninja ZX-10R’s cornering performance and light handling. The high-grade TFT (thin film transistor) color instrumentation with smartphone connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP* and electronic cruise control further add to the high-grade appearance and convenience.

NINJA ZX-14R ABS

The 2024 Ninja ZX-14R supersport will return to dealership floors just for this special 40th anniversary celebration. Featuring a powerful 1,441cc DOHC inline-four engine that can deliver plenty of power and a unique monocoque aluminum frame for balance, performance, and responsive handling. Premium onboard electronics and uncompromising refinement allow the rider to take on the track and the backroads with sophisticated ease. It is equipped with two power modes and a three-mode Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC) system that can easily be turned on or off with switches. The Ninja ZX-14R also features a back-torque limiting slipper clutch, stainless steel braided clutch and brake lines, Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers paired with large floating front discs and a high-grade dash meter.

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.