Thailand penultimate triple-header for the 2023 MotoGP season

The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Thailand to contest the seventeenth Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season

After racing in Indonesia and Australia, the Ducati Lenovo Team arrives in Thailand to contest the last Grand Prix of the penultimate triple-header for the 2023 MotoGP season. Hosting the seventeenth round of the World Championship will again be the 4.55-kilometre Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

Last year, under torrential rain, Francesco Bagnaia scored a significant third place behind former team-mate Jack Miller (2nd), taking his disadvantage in the overall standings to only 2 points behind the leader. Fresh from another positive weekend in Australia, which saw him take second place in the GP held on Saturday by pulling off a breathtaking last-lap overtake, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider aims to do well again in Thailand, a track where he has always been competitive.

Enea Bastianini, sixth last year in his first race at the Thai track on a MotoGP bike, also arrives in Buriram determined to keep the positive momentum as he finished in the top ten in the three races held over the last two weekends.

Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (366 points)

“I’m happy to be back here in Thailand, where the warmth and passion of the public are always incredible. After Japan, Indonesia and Australia, tracks where we also struggled last year, now it’s nice to be back racing on circuits where we were usually fast. Last year, we raced in difficult rain conditions, and we were competitive, finishing third on the podium. The weather will be uncertain again this year, but I am confident that I can do well in all conditions. I can’t wait to get on track in Buriram!”

Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 19th (42 points)

“I’m happy to be back racing in Thailand! This will be my second time on the Chang International Circuit on a MotoGP bike. Unlike 2022, I hope the weather conditions will be better during the race. Last year was very difficult because of the heavy rain, but I still got a good sixth place. The goal will be to try to be fast from the start and get a good position in qualifying. In Australia, I had struggled a bit in the first few laps of the race, whereas I was faster in the second half. Together with my team, we will work to be as ready as possible for the Sprint and the GP on Sunday”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track in Buriram for FP1 on Friday at 10:45am local time (5:45am in Italy). The Sprint will be held on Saturday at 3:00pm (10:00am CET) over a 13-lap distance, while the Thai GP will get underway on Sunday at 3:00pm (9:00am Italian time) over a distance of 26 laps.

Circuit Information

Country: Thailand

Name: Chang International Circuit

Best lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:30.904 (180,3 km/h) – 2019

Circuit Record: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 1:29.671 (182,8 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Zarco (Ducati), 337,5 km/h – 2021

Track Length: 4,55 km

Sprint Distance: 13 laps (59.15 km)

Race Distance: 26 laps (118,4 km)

Corners: 12 (5 left, 7 right)

2022 Results

Podium: 1° Oliveira (KTM); 2° Miller (Ducati), 3° Bagnaia (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bezzecchi (Ducati), 1:29.671 (182,8 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Zarco (Ducati), 1:38.941 (165,6 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GP Starts: 187 (82 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 27 (17 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 4

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole position: 24 (17 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GP Starts: 166 (45 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole position: 10 (1 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (366 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 19° (42 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (552 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 3º (418 points)