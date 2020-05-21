Save Big During Honda’s Dream Garage Sales Event: Upto 0% APR and $2500 off models

THE PERFECT WAY TO FINISH YOUR GARAGE

Ready for a dream of a deal? Then check out the savings you can score during the Honda Dream Garage Sales Event. It’s going on now, and you can save on our full lineup. With Factory-to-Dealer Incentives of up to $2500 and low APR financing, it’s time to quit dreaming and start planning which Honda is the one for you. Plus, you can take advantage of our Dealer-to-Door Delivery at your local participating dealer. But you need to act fast, because dreams may last forever, but these deals won’t.

WE’LL DELIVER YOUR NEW RIDE

With the Honda Dealer-to-Door Delivery service, we’ll bring your new ride right to your doorstep. It’s available at participating dealers, and it’s the safe, secure way to get that new Honda. Browse online and contact your local dealer to learn how.

See Offers and Promo Codes here at Honda

BE A RESPONSIBLE RIDER. Remember, always wear a helmet, eye protection and protective clothing whenever you ride. Never ride after consuming drugs or alcohol, and never use the street as a racetrack. Inspect your motorcycle before riding and read your owner’s manual. Obey the law, use common sense, respect the rights of others when you ride, and make sure you have a proper license when riding on public roads. Operating your motorcycle with a modified engine, emissions-control system or noise-control system may be illegal.

1$2500 Factory-to-Dealer Incentive offer is valid with the purchase of new and unregistered 2019 Africa Twin Adventure Sports models. Factory-to-Dealer Incentive can only be used for purchases at the dealership and must be redeemed on the date of purchase. Offer has no cash value and is not transferable. Redemption value not to exceed $2500. Check with participating Honda Dealers for complete details. Offer valid through 05/31/2020.

2$1500 Factory-to-Dealer Incentive offer is valid with the purchase of new and unregistered 2019 Gold Wing models. Factory-to-Dealer Incentive can only be used for purchases at the dealership and must be redeemed on the date of purchase. Offer has no cash value and is not transferable. Redemption value not to exceed $1500. Check with participating Honda Dealers for complete details. Offer valid through 05/31/2020.

3$300 Factory-to-Dealer Incentive offer is valid with the purchase of new and unregistered 2019 Rebel 500 models. Factory-to-Dealer Incentive can only be used for purchases at the dealership and must be redeemed on the date of purchase. Offer has no cash value and is not transferable. Redemption value not to exceed $300. Check with participating Honda Dealers for complete details. Offer valid through 05/31/2020.

4$300 Factory-to-Dealer Incentive offer is valid with the purchase of new and unregistered 2019 Rebel 300 models. Factory-to-Dealer Incentive can only be used for purchases at the dealership and must be redeemed on the date of purchase. Offer has no cash value and is not transferable. Redemption value not to exceed $300. Check with participating Honda Dealers for complete details. Offer valid through 05/31/2020.

5Offer valid 05/01/2020 – 06/30/2020. With credit approval for qualifying purchases made on the Honda Powersports Credit Card at participating dealers. Well-qualified cardholders receive a 0% introductory APR for 36 months. After that, 22.99% APR will apply to any remaining amount of the purchase. Offer valid on new and unregistered 2014 – 2020 Grom and Grom ABS models.

© 2020 American Honda Motor Co., Inc. All information contained herein applies to U.S. vehicles only.