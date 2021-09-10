The Suzuki Demo Tour Continues With The Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour in Pennsylvania

|The Suzuki demo tours are moving on to their next exciting stop in beautiful Pennsylvania. Be sure to get there early to reserve your demo ride on your favorite Suzuki motorcycle. The Suzuki demo tour will be at Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, PA from September 10-12, 2021.
Team Suzuki will be at key Progressive IMS Outdoors tour events with the complete Suzuki line-up of demo bikes including the all-new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, the go-anywhere, do-anything, high-tech Suzuki V-STROM series, racetrack-owning GSX-R sportbikes, the smart and stylish KATANA, and many other exciting Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and KingQuad ATVs. And if that wasn’t enough Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s World Championship MotoGP bike will be on display!
IMS Outdoors Pennsylvania
Sep 10 – 12, 2021
Carlisle Fairgrounds
1000 Bryn Mawr Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013
Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas
Oct 1 – 3, 2021
Circuit of the Americas
9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617
IMS Outdoors Nashville
Oct 8 – 10, 2021
James E. Ward Agricultural Center
945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087
IMS Outdoors Central Florida
Oct 15 – 17, 2021
SUN n’ FUN Campus
4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811
IMS Outdoors Atlanta
Oct 29 – 31, 2021
Georgia International Horse Park
1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE, Conyers, GA 30013
IMS Outdoors Southern California
Nov 19 – 21, 2021
Location To Be Announced