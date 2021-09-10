The Suzuki Demo Tour Continues With The Progressive IMS Outdoors Tour in Pennsylvania

The Suzuki demo tours are moving on to their next exciting stop in beautiful Pennsylvania. Be sure to get there early to reserve your demo ride on your favorite Suzuki motorcycle. The Suzuki demo tour will be at Carlisle Fairgrounds in Carlisle, PA from September 10-12, 2021. Team Suzuki will be at key Progressive IMS Outdoors tour events with the complete Suzuki line-up of demo bikes including the all-new 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa, the go-anywhere, do-anything, high-tech Suzuki V-STROM series, racetrack-owning GSX-R sportbikes, the smart and stylish KATANA, and many other exciting Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and KingQuad ATVs. And if that wasn’t enough Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s World Championship MotoGP bike will be on display! IMS Outdoors Pennsylvania Sep 10 – 12, 2021 Carlisle Fairgrounds 1000 Bryn Mawr Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013

Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas Oct 1 – 3, 2021 Circuit of the Americas 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX 78617 IMS Outdoors Nashville Oct 8 – 10, 2021 James E. Ward Agricultural Center 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087 IMS Outdoors Central Florida Oct 15 – 17, 2021 SUN n’ FUN Campus 4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland, FL 33811 IMS Outdoors Atlanta Oct 29 – 31, 2021 Georgia International Horse Park 1996 Centennial Olympic Pkwy NE, Conyers, GA 30013 IMS Outdoors Southern California Nov 19 – 21, 2021 Location To Be Announced