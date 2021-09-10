First day of free practices at MotoGP Aragon GP

Jack Miller closed on top the first day of free practices of the Aragon GP, the thirteenth round of the 2021 MotoGP season, held this weekend at the MotorLand Aragon (Alcañiz). The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, fast already at the end of this morning’s FP1 where he finished fifth, confirmed his good form at the Spanish track by setting the fastest time in 1:47.613, on the soft tyre, in the final minutes of FP2 this afternoon.



Pecco Bagnaia was also satisfied with his first day at the MotorLand Aragón, despite suffering a small crash during the opening minutes of the second session. The Italian rider set the sixth fastest time overall (1:48.032), finishing 419 thousandths behind his teammate. Following the good sensations on the bike today, the Italian rider is confident of further improvement in tomorrow morning’s FP3, which will precede the official qualifying for the Aragon GP, scheduled for 2:10 pm local time at the end of FP4.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (1:47.613)

“This is definitely the best way to start the weekend, and it’s a result that instils confidence. We found the track in good conditions right from the start. To be honest, I was surprised; given the rain that fell last night and the dust on the track, I expected a much more slippery asphalt, but the track was fast, and the grip allowed us to push immediately. This morning, I was able to have a good pace with used tyres, but I was not satisfied with it this afternoon. In FP2, we tried a couple of things that maybe took us in the wrong direction, but once we got back to the morning setup, I found my pace again. There are still some areas we can work on, but overall we are doing well. Now the goal is to continue to be fast. There are many competitive riders here at Aragón, so it will be important to improve consistently, to be among the protagonists in Sunday’s race”.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6th (1:48.032)

“I’m pleased with the result obtained on this first day at the MotorLand Aragón. Last year, we Ducati riders struggled a lot on this track, but today we were able to be fast right from the start, which shows that we did a great job on our Desmosedici GP. We already have a good base setup, and in the two sessions today, we tried different tyres, except the hard front, and we were able to be competitive with all of them. I’m satisfied with the work done on this first day, and I’m confident that we can do well also in qualifying tomorrow”.