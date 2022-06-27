Raising the MotoAmerica bar at The Ridge Motorsports Park

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne completed a perfect weekend with another dominant victory in MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at The Ridge Motorsports Park. The defending champion’s fifth victory of the season also made gains in the title chase, moving him to second in the point standings. His teammate Cameron Petersen once again joined him on the podium, crossing the line in third on a hot Sunday in Shelton, Washington.
Gagne continued to raise the bar at The Ridge Motorsports Park. In addition to topping every session, he got another holeshot from pole position and topped the record-breaking-race lap that he set Saturday with an impressive 1:39.865 on Lap 2. Even with the hotter, and more challenging track conditions, Gagne maintained a blistering pace to remain unchallenged from start to finish and take his 22nd-career superbike victory by a 4.5-second margin. His stellar weekend gained 14 points in the title fight, closing the gap to 11-points as the series heads into the second half of the season.
Petersen got another great start and slotted into the runner-up spot behind his teammate. He tried to build a gap but soon found himself under pressure from the series points leader as Gagne rode away up front. The South African held him off but was shuffled to third after the halfway mark. Petersen kept pushing and stayed on the heels of the competition, looking to make a pass in the closing moments of the race. Unfortunately, he had a moment on the final lap and ultimately finished third to give the team another double-podium finish.
The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team gets a weekend off before heading to the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, on July 8-10, for Round 6 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“It was another smooth but unusually hot day of racing at The Ridge. Our R1s, riders, and the entire team was firing on all cylinders. Jake made winning look easy, and Cameron did a great job racing for second. We are very proud of both riders.
“We are now in a good place to start the second half of the season and are also super excited to race at our next event, Laguna Seca, and to meet our local fans. It will be a lot of fun.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“I got off to another great start today, which really helped as I knew everyone would step up the pace. We have this R1 in a really good spot now, and even though it was hotter and greasier than yesterday, we ran a great race. It’s been an amazing weekend for this whole crew. We’ve had a rough start to the year, so we’ve just been taking it one session at a time, one race at a time. It was a great weekend; let’s roll on to the next one.”
Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing
“It was a tough race. For some reason, I just wasn’t able to do the laps like I did yesterday. There was a certain part towards the end of the race when I was behind Danilo (Petrucci), and the laps slowed down a bit, and I felt like I was able to do something. I was kind of waiting for the last lap to make the pass, and then I had a big moment coming out of, I think, Turn 5, and he just got that little bit of a gap. I’m always looking for more, but I can’t thank the team enough. We’re just going to keep working and trust the process and come back at Laguna.”