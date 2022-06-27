Raising the MotoAmerica bar at The Ridge Motorsports Park

Gagne continued to raise the bar at The Ridge Motorsports Park. In addition to topping every session, he got another holeshot from pole position and topped the record-breaking-race lap that he set Saturday with an impressive 1:39.865 on Lap 2. Even with the hotter, and more challenging track conditions, Gagne maintained a blistering pace to remain unchallenged from start to finish and take his 22nd-career superbike victory by a 4.5-second margin. His stellar weekend gained 14 points in the title fight, closing the gap to 11-points as the series heads into the second half of the season.

Petersen got another great start and slotted into the runner-up spot behind his teammate. He tried to build a gap but soon found himself under pressure from the series points leader as Gagne rode away up front. The South African held him off but was shuffled to third after the halfway mark. Petersen kept pushing and stayed on the heels of the competition, looking to make a pass in the closing moments of the race. Unfortunately, he had a moment on the final lap and ultimately finished third to give the team another double-podium finish.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team gets a weekend off before heading to the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, on July 8-10, for Round 6 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.