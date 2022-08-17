Back on track at the Red Bull Ring for Austrian GP

The Ducati Lenovo Team has arrived at the Red Bull Ring, near Zeltweg, to contest the Austrian GP this weekend, the thirteenth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship.



The track, which was introduced to the calendar in 2016, has so far hosted eight premier class Grands Prix, six of which have seen a Ducati on the top step of the podium. Compared to past editions, the circuit will have a different layout this year, introducing a new chicane on the long straight between Turn 2 and 3. Despite this change, both Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller arrive in Austria confident that they can once again be protagonists at the track that has always been one of the most favourable to the characteristics of the Desmosedici GP.



Bagnaia, fresh from winning the last Grand Prix at Silverstone, had come close to his first MotoGP victory in the previous edition of the Austrian GP but, in a thrilling finale disturbed by sudden rain, the Italian had to settle for second. After the British GP, Pecco now occupies the third position in the overall standings, 49 points behind leader Quartararo. Miller, third in the last Grand Prix at Silverstone, is also aiming for the podium again. At the Red Bull Ring, the Australian rider currently boasts a third and second place in the two rounds held in Austria in 2020.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (131 points)

“At Silverstone, we recovered several points in the overall standings, but for the moment, I don’t want to think about the Championship. I must stay focused, race by race, trying to get the best possible result. In the last GP, I got an unexpected victory, and I think it was one of the best of my career. Now we come to Austria, on a track that historically has always been favourable to Ducati. We’ll have to see what it will be like now with the new chicane, but I’m convinced that the conditions are there for us to do well. I’m ready and excited to race at the Red Bull Ring again!”



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6th (107 points)

“I’m happy to be racing in Austria again this weekend. The Red Bull Ring is a track I like and where I have already finished on the podium in the past. Last year we were unlucky with a crash in the first race and rain that caught us in the second. My goal is to be able to redeem myself this year: we’re going through a positive moment, and my sensations on the Desmosedici GP are really good. I’m confident and determined to do well in this race as well.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track in Austria for the first free practice session on Friday, August 19 at 9:55am local time (CEST).



Circuit Information



Country: Austria

Name: Red Bull Ring

Best lap: –

Circuit record: –

Top speed: –

Track length: 4.3 km

Race distance: 28 laps (120.9 km)

Corners: 11 (3 left, 8 right)



2021 Results

Podium: 1° Binder (KTM), 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° Martín (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martín (Ducati), 1’22.643 (188.0 km/h)

Fastest lap: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:24.451 (184.0 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 164 (59 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 18 (8 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 17 (10 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 184 (129 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3º (131 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6º (107 points)



Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (271 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2° (238 points)