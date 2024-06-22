VERGE MOTORCYCLES BEGINS RETAIL ROLLOUT IN THE US

European technology company, Verge Motorcycles is opening its first two retail stores in the United States. The first store will open at Westfield Century City Shopping Center in Los Angeles on June 1st. Verge’s second store will open at Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose on June 6th.

Verge Motorcycles’ international retail strategy is being driven by technology visionary George Blankenship, who was instrumental in developing Apple and Tesla’s highly successful, groundbreaking showrooms. Blankenship’s excellent retail networks and industry experience will play an important role as the electric motorcycle pioneer opens its first U.S. stores.

“I see the same potential in Verge as I did at Apple two decades ago and Tesla one decade ago when those companies set out to completely redefine their industries. I want Verge to be positioned wherever lots of people are spending time on a regular basis finding new things they might be surprised to see. Westfield Century City is one of the best shopping centers in the world, making it a perfect place for us to start our store operations in the United States,” says Blankenship, Verge’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Verge Motorcycles believes the West Coast exhibits all the right conditions to successfully launch its U.S. business. Motorcycling is popular in the region, and residents there have always been early adopters of innovative technologies. California also has the most extensive electric vehicle charging network in the country. In June of last year, Verge confirmed its plan to utilize Tesla’s NACS charging connector which means all bikes from day-one will be able to utilize the expansive Tesla Supercharger network.

“The United States is already seen as one of our most important markets. Many of the pre-orders for our bikes have come from the western region of the U.S. and California consumers in particular are widely known for appreciating and adopting new innovations. Our new stores in Los Angeles and San Jose will begin the rollout of our Verge experience to as many American motorcycle enthusiasts as possible,” said Pekka Parnanen, Chief Operating Officer of Verge USA.

Verge Motorcycles is known for its futuristic design, class-leading performance and unique in-wheel motor powertrain, but the company has also shaken up the entire motorcycle industry with its most recent technology releases. In November, at the LA Auto Show, Verge launched its’ new Starmatter platform, which brings software updates, sensor technology, artificial intelligence and an advanced user interface to motorcycling for the first time. At CES in Las Vegas, Verge announced an update to its flagship model with Starmatter Vision features, including multiple cameras and high-resolution radar, making Verge TS Ultra the first motorcycle equipped with the sense of sight.