Washougal National to Host Military Appreciation Race on July 20

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (June 20, 2024) – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., in conjunction with the event organizers at Washougal MX Park, has announced that the 43rd running of the storied MotoSport.com Washougal National Presented by Peterson CAT will host the “Military Appreciation Race” on Saturday, July 20, at Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. The event will be a celebration of both veteran and active-duty service members, in recognition of the sacrifices they’ve made in defense of our country and ensuring the freedoms of all Americans.

Washougal organizers, the Huffman family, will collaborate with the Veteran Motocross Foundation to ensure all enthusiasts within the industry that have served will have a chance to be a part of this special event. Plans are ongoing to coordinate a memorable F-15 flyover to kick off the event in addition to a Blackhawk flyover that will lead to a commemorative veterans’ lap. During the lap, a full 40-rider gate of service members will take their turn in the spotlight and be honored by the tens of thousands of spectators that will line the fences around the scenic facility.

“The Washougal MX family is honored to host the Military Appreciation Race this year for 43rd running,” said Ryan Huffman, Owner, Washougal MX Park. “A logging accident prevented my dad from serving, so he looked for other ways to show his support for veterans both on and off the track. The Huffman family looks forward to continuing our support for years to come. With the help of Veteran MX, we hope to reach more service members and bring together our shared love for the military and motocross.”

The scenic surroundings of Washougal MX Park

will provide the setting for the Military Appreciation Race on July 20.

Photo Courtesy MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

The Veteran MX Foundation is a joint lifestyle enrichment and recovery solution for service members in the industry and beyond. The non-profit empowers veterans struggling with the physical and mental scars of service to leverage the benefits of motocross, doing so by tapping into the thrill-seeking personality that allowed service members to be brave enough to join the military. By engaging through the joys of being on two wheels, Veteran MX instructors leverage the process of teaching a new skill to arm veterans with the physical and mental discipline and prowess required to effectively heal, recover, and re-assimilate.

In addition to serving as a resource partner to bring service members to Washougal, Veteran MX will also host a military family from Kentucky with a special all-expenses-paid, bucket-list experience at the Washougal National.

“Veteran MX Foundation is grateful for its relationship with Washougal MX Park. The support and friendship they share with the Foundation’s members, active military, and veterans across the Northwest is making a difference in our community. The Huffman’s and their extended Washougal MX family provide a special place for our members where they feel appreciated and encouraged,” said Bobbie Casteel, Board Member, Veteran MX Foundation. “This year’s Military Appreciation Race provides us with a shared opportunity to lift up our military men and women, increase awareness of the challenges they face, and raise funding so the Foundation can best serve its members and fulfill its mission so that others may ride.”

The Veteran MX Foundation will host a commemorative veterans’ parade lap,

featuring a full gate of active and retired service members.

Photo Courtesy Veteran MX Foundation

On the racetrack, teams and riders will get into the spirit of Military Appreciation with custom-designed motorcycle graphics and riding gear honoring our service members and various branches of the United States Armed Forces: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps., Navy, and Space Force.

“When we decided to host a Military Appreciation event for the 2024 season, we wanted to select not only one of our most decorated events, but also an event organizer that has shown a passion for our service members,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Ryan Huffman and the Huffman family have cultivated an incredible relationship with members of our military that now spans decades. It has been a foundational component of everything they do year-round at Washougal, not just the National, and made them an obvious choice to provide this opportunity. We can’t wait to see it all come to fruition.”

Tickets to the “Military Appreciation Race” at the MotoSport.com Washougal National Presented by Peterson CAT are now available and can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com. Broadcast coverage from Washougal will be showcased live on network television via NBC, with a presentation of the opening motos, while Peacock will provide top-to-bottom live streaming coverage for subscribers.