Why Indian Motorcycle’s New $8999 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty Deal is Amazing

Indian Motorcycle’s new $8999 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty deal is amazing for riders. Last week, TMW highlighted the new 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard for an incredible $13599, making it the big bike buy of the year (so far) and now Indian shoots back with the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty. Price wars, competition, quality products, it is a win-win for buyers and an amazing time to be a rider!

So what makes the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty so special? First, you get the same Indian Motorcycle quality you would on any of their Scout Bobber lines. No cheap parts, no cuts in quality, just a limitation in color (only three different blacks), a different headlight, a slightly smaller engine and a few small cosmetic changes. Second, save $2500 over the previous cheapest larger Scout, the Indian Scout Bobber, and that $2500 goes a long way in accessories or customization.

Now, the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty isn’t the only deal, the regular Indian Scout Sixty is also available for $8999 and comes with the LED headlight and even a two-tone paint job. So another win for buyers and riders!

We pointed out with the new Harley-Davidson Softail Standard, there is now little point to buying the Harley-Davidson Street Bob as the Softail Standard is nearly identical in every way. The same is true with the Indian Scout Bobber Sixty over the Indian Scout Bobber.

Choice is good. Riding is good. What are you waiting for?

Quiz: Which Indian Scout Model is Which?

Below are 3 photos of the 2020 Indian Scout Sixty, 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty and 2020 Indian Scout Bobber. Can you guess which is which?

#1

#2.

#3.

Quiz Answers (highlight to reveal):

–> #1. 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty #2. 2020 Indian Scout Bobber #3. 2020 Indian Scout Sixty <—

OLD-SCHOOL COOL. OLD-SCHOOL PRICE.

2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty:

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today introduced the 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – a 999cc version of its popular Scout Bobber, that is 24 pounds lighter. Starting at $8,999, the Scout Bobber Sixty is a more attainable option for riders seeking Indian Motorcycle’s premium quality and craftsmanship combined with a stripped-down aesthetic.

Powered by the same 78-horsepower engine as the Scout Sixty, the Scout Bobber Sixty’s light weight, nimble handling, and low center of gravity will appeal to all riders seeking mean, old school styling at a competitive price point.

PACKS A PUNCH OF POWER AND HISTORY.

2020 Indian Scout Sixty:

The Scout Sixty packs a 60-cubic-inch, liquid-cooled V-twin that delivers 78 horsepower. Scout Sixty’s new 2020 key feature upgrades include floating rotors, new calipers, and master cylinders for improved braking performance. Color options for 2020 include Thunder Black, Burgundy Metallic and Pearl White over Titanium Metallic – all standard with ABS. Riders will also have a non-ABS option available in Thunder Black.

THE BLACKED OUT, STRIPPED DOWN AND AGGRESSIVE LOOK.

2020 Indian Scout Bobber:

The Scout Bobber is powered by the same 100-horsepower engine as the Scout, but features a blacked-out, strippeddown look and a more aggressive riding position. For 2020, all Scout Bobbers will receive new Pirelli® MT60RS tires, as well as floating rotors, new calipers, and master cylinders for

improved braking performance. The Scout Bobber is adding Deepwater Metallic to its color options while carrying over White Smoke, Bronze Smoke, Thunder Black and Thunder Black Smoke. Similar to Scout Sixty and Scout, ABS is standard on all color options, with non-ABS available in the Thunder Black.

Introducing the new 2020 Indian Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with 2020 Indian Motorcycle Guide.

FTR1200

Twist the throttle and feel the unmistakable power of our flat-track racing pedigree in its street-legal form. Forged in the dirt, the new FTR 1200 is ready to attack the road.

– 2020 Indian FTR1200

– 2020 Indian FTR1200 Rally – New model

– 2020 Indian FTR1200S

Scout

Throw your leg over the exhilarating Indian Scout. Every ride is a combination of unbridled power refined by exceptional handling?

– 2020 Indian Scout – Revised

– 2020 Indian Scout Sixty – Revised

– 2020 Indian Scout Bobber – Revised

– 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Sixty – New model

– 2020 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty – New model

– 2020 Indian Scout 100th Anniversary – New model

Cruiser

Outfitted with only the latest essential innovations, today’s cruiser motorcycle is a masterpiece of classic styling and state-of-the-art engineering.

– 2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse

– 2020 Indian Chief Vintage – New model

Bagger

Pack up. Ride out. Get the room you need without sacrificing the style you want. Any Indian Motorcycle bagger is a great choice for wherever the day takes you.

– 2020 Indian Springfield Dark Horse – New model

– 2020 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition – New model

– 2020 Indian Chieftain – New model

– 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse – New model

– 2020 Indian Chieftain Limited – New model

Touring

From mountain peaks to canyon valleys, from oceanfront to the heartland, cruise the open road on a touring motorcycle. Smooth, spacious motorcycles like the Indian Roadmaster invite you to ride longer.

– 2020 Indian Roadmaster

– 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite Limited Edition – New model (replaces Elite)

– 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite – Old Version

– 2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse – New model

Challenger

Featuring a Fixed Fairing, Inverted Front End, the Most Powerful Motor in Its Class and Ride Technology, State-of-the-Art Modern Bagger Redefines “Fully Loaded”.

– 2020 Indian PowerPlus Engine – New model

– 2020 Indian Challenger – New model

– 2020 Indian Challenger Limited – New model

– 2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse – New model

Dark Horse

From mountain peaks to canyon valleys, from oceanfront to the heartland, cruise the open road on a touring motorcycle. Smooth, spacious motorcycles like the Indian Roadmaster invite you to ride longer.

– 2020 Indian Chief Dark Horse

– 2020 Indian Springfield Dark Horse – New model

– 2020 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse – New model

– 2020 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse – New model

– 2020 Indian Challenger Dark Horse – New model

Elite

The Indian Motorcycle Elite models showcase our dedication to painstaking craftsmanship and legendary heritage. Exploring the details makes it obvious why these are limited edition masterpieces.

– 2020 Indian Chieftain Elite – New model

– 2020 Indian Roadmaster Elite – New model