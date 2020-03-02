The new 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard – The Bargain Big Boy Bike is raw, minimalistic and best of all comes with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-Twin engine! How much? The new Softail Standard is $13599 USD/$15699 CDN while Harley-Davidson‘s previous most affordable 107 was the Street Bob, coming in at $14599, saving you $1000-$1300. Really there is now little point to buying the Street Bob as the Softail Standard is nearly identical in every way (the Street Bob has more blacked out components and for $500 more you can get a color). So I’m not sure what Harley-Davidson’s strategy is with the Street Bob now but competition is good for buyers so it is a big win for riders wanting the affordable Softail Standard.

Plus Harley-Davidson has made a very smart move in offering 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard riders a choice of affordable custom packages! Choose from a Day Tripper Custom, Coastal Custom, Touring Custom or Performance Custom ($1300 – $1700) and further spice up your Softail Standard (more on the Custom Packages below). Love it.

Overall, it is good to see a more “affordable” 107 model out there, but like the Street Bob, it’s basic and I can’t say $13599 USD is that cheap, but it is affordable vs the other 107 and 114 models so shop accordingly.

My personal favorite Street Bob/Softail Standard look-a-like is the new Low Rider S, but at $17999 USD /Canada $23599 CDN, I can’t see justifying it myself, but what a stunner. I’m sure for the extra $4000-$8000 dollars I could really customize that Softail Standard up nicely though.

More on the Custom Packages:

Day Tripper Custom Package ($1,409.95): Combine classic bobber style with next-level versatility by adding a pillion and a 21-inch detachable sissy bar with pad so a passenger can come along for the ride. This package also includes passenger footpegs and mounts, forward foot controls, and a black leather Single-Sided Swingarm Bag designed to hold essentials.

Coastal Custom Package ($1,599.95): Capture the elements of the performance-oriented, West Coast style. Components include a Softail Quarter Fairing, black anodized aluminum Moto Bar handlebar and matching 5.5-inch tall riser, a Bevel two-up seat and passenger footpegs, and BMX-style foot pegs from the rugged 80GRIT™ Collection.

Touring Custom Package ($1,699.95): This package outfits the Softail Standard model for the long haul, with a comfortable Sundowner™ two-up seat and passenger footpegs, a 14-inch-high light smoke quick-release windshield, classic black Detachables saddlebags, and a 14.5-inch detachable sissy bar and backrest pad.

Performance Custom Package ($1,299.95): Amplify throttle response and mid-range acceleration with a Screamin’ Eagle® Stage II Torque kit for the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine and a Screamin’ Eagle Pro Street Tuner to dial it in. Complete the package with a free-flowing Screamin’ Eagle Heavy Breather Performance Air Cleaner and Screamin’ Eagle Street Cannon mufflers for a deep-bass exhaust note. It’s a 50-state street legal, factory-engineered performance upgrade that retains the original equipment factory warranty when installed by an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer.

Read more about the New 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard – The Bargain Big Boy Bike in our 2020 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Model Guide right here on Total Motorcycle.

POSSIBILITY COMES STANDARD.

2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard:

Raw, stripped-down bobber style. A blank canvas for customization. This is more than a motorcycle. It’s an iron invitation to join the custom revolution. The new Softail® Standard motorcycle offers the essential Harley-Davidson cruiser experience: A lean Bobber profile steeped in attitude, the dynamic performance of the Harley-Davidson Softail chassis, and the unrelenting power of the Milwaukee-Eight® V-Twin powertrain. Featuring classic Vivid Black paint and highlighted with gleaming chrome and polished finishes, the Softail Standard model is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle presented in it’s most elemental form.

The new Harley-Davidson® Softail® Standard motorcycle offers the essential Harley-Davidson cruiser experience: a lean bobber profile steeped in attitude, the dynamic performance of the Harley-Davidson Softail chassis, and the unrelenting power of the Milwaukee-Eight® V-Twin powertrain. Featuring classic Vivid Black paint and highlighted with gleaming chrome and polished finishes, the Softail Standard model is a Harley-Davidson motorcycle presented in its most elemental form.

The contrast of black and bright components gives the Softail Standard motorcycle a look that’s both classic and minimalist. Offered only with Vivid Black painted sheet metal, the Softail Standard model is equipped with a solo seat that exposes the chopped rear fender, and a smooth, 3.5-gallon fuel tank that reveals the frame and engine. The powertrain is styled to draw attention to the center of the motorcycle, with an all-black Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine highlighted with polished rocker, primary and timer covers. Cylinder head fins are not highlighted. A center-bolt, round air cleaner cover further exposes the engine. With chrome shields and mufflers the 2-into-2 offset shotgun exhaust enhances the long, low profile of the Softail Standard model.

The steel rims of the classic laced wheels (front 19-inch, rear 16-inch) are finished in brilliant chrome for dazzling style. The front end features clear-coated fork sliders, polished triple-clamps, polished top clamp and riser, and chromed headlamp bezel and turn signals for additional contrast to the Vivid Black paint. The mini-ape handlebar puts riders of the Softail Standard model in a fists-in-the-wind posture with instant attitude. A compact electronic instrument with digital display set in the handlebar riser keeps the front end clean and uncluttered.

THIS IS THE RIGHT BIKE FOR:

Artists and customizers in love with the old-school look

City cruising or light touring with a low-slung stance

MIlwaukee-Eight® 107 V-Twin engine and easy-reach bars

Ride on… 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard