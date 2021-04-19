Young rookie didn’t panic at Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship Atlanta

Thrasher got a decent start to the day, qualifying fifth but unfortunately went down in the first corner of his heat race. He rejoined and put his head down to try and make up as much ground as possible, ultimately finishing 11th. The LCQ is not traditionally the path taken to success in the Main Event, but after last weekend’s performance, the young rookie didn’t panic. He grabbed the holeshot and never looked back to take another LCQ win.

With not a lot of time between the two races, Thrasher lined back up for the Main Event and got a good start, but the race was red-flagged shortly after. The 18-year-old got an even better start the second time around and slotted behind his teammate Cooper who grabbed the holeshot. The New Yorker made a mistake and was able to keep it on two wheels, but Thrasher took over the lead and pulled off another disappearing act, earning his second-career victory by 6.7 seconds. Cooper rode a smart race on a challenging track to finish comfortably in second and leave Atlanta with a 20-point lead in the championship.

Frye continued to make improvements from Tuesday’s Atlanta 2, earning his best qualifying result in sixth and then finishing fifth in his heat race. Unfortunately, it was another tough Main Event as the 20-year-old found himself 12th after the start. Frye quickly made his way to ninth but struggled in the challenging conditions, ultimately crossing the line in 15th.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250SX West team gets a weekend off as the East team returns to action next Saturday, April 24, for the penultimate round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.