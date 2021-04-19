Little hairy with gnarly whoops at 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Atlanta

Riders were met with another demanding, technical track at Saturday’s final round of the tripleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Plessinger struggled in practice, but he and the team kept working and were able to turn it around for the evening program. The Ohio native got a good start in his heat and finished third to draw the fifth gate pick for the Main Event. From there, he grabbed the holeshot and led the first lap. Plessinger battled for a podium position but was passed with three laps to go and ultimately had to settle for fourth.

After a big crash in Tuesday’s race, Stewart rebounded to earn his best result of the week. He got the day off to a good start, qualifying fourth, and then backed it up with a second-place finish in his heat. The Florida rider didn’t get the start he was looking for in the Main Event and was seventh after the first lap. Stewart advanced to sixth a couple of laps later and maintained that position in the challenging conditions.

Ferrandis also had a better Atlanta 3, making big improvements with his starts. The Frenchman grabbed the holeshot in his heat race but had a tip-over early on and finished fifth. He got another good start with the front runners in the Main Event but unfortunately came together with another rider on the opening lap and found himself back in 13th. Undeterred, Ferrandis kept pushing and worked his way to seventh.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, April 24, for the penultimate round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium.