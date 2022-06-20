BSB Freak Accident with Hairpin Collision with Another Rider

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 20.

Buildbase Suzuki’s Christian Iddon suffered a broken arm after an incident on the sighting lap for race one at Knockhill and the fourth round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at the weekend.

On the formation lap of the opening race of the weekend Iddon was involved in a collision with another rider into the hairpin. The team made swift repairs and he was able to start the race from the back of the grid but struggling to make progress he retired early.

It was later discovered that a piece of bone had broken off the top of his humerus. Thankfully, the bone fragment has not displaced and remains in situ. However, he sat out races two and three on Sunday.

Christian Iddon:

“It was a bit of a freak accident: I saw him in front of me and was aware he was there, and as we braked into the hairpin it was fine, but he just kept scrubbing off speed and I didn’t realise how slow he was going until I was right on him, which is why I hit the side of him. I just wasn’t expecting him to go that slowly. If I had I would have pointed the bike at the middle of the corner and gone up the inside. But ultimately I was the rider behind, it’s my responsibility to pass, so I’ve definitely played my part in it and I’m sorry to all involved.

“It’s just really unfortunate for everyone and it’s a shame because I was feeling good: We topped a wet FP1 which was nice, as that was our first time out in the wet, and while P8 in qualifying isn’t anything to write home about it’s our best of the year and we’ve been able to challenge for the top-six from back in 15th before, so I was excited to see what we could do. Thankfully we’ve got a few weeks before Brands, and the bone’s not displaced, which is good. We’ll rest and try again.”