Team Suzuki Press Office – November 2

As the 2022 MotoGP World Championship season draws to a close, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s staff and riders are preparing to shut up shop following the decision taken earlier this year to end Suzuki’s racing project.

This finale will be an emotional and unusual one for the entire squad, but the aim is to end on a high as sunny Spain awaits. As has become tradition over the years, the MotoGP season closer will take place at Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia.

Alex Rins has plenty of fond memories to draw on, often finishing on the podium at the Spanish circuit throughout his various appearances in all classes, most recently in 2020. Rins has also been boosted by his recent victory in Australia, and the fifth place last time out in Malaysia, so he’ll be aiming to hot step it to the rostrum in Sunday’s last dance.

Joan Mir won what was dubbed the ‘European GP’ held in Valencia in 2020, and the following week he took his first MotoGP crown at the same circuit. He has also achieved podiums in his Moto3 career here and last year finished fourth. With his injured ankle now feeling stronger, Mir hopes to bring back some of the superb memories he experienced here two years ago and to celebrate one last time with his squad.

Valencia has a capacity of 150,000 and its seating is laid out in stadium style, making for great views for all the fans. An exciting track located close to a beautiful city with plenty to offer makes this final stop on the calendar one of the most popular of the year.

Alex Rins:

“It’s going to be a strange and sad weekend, but I’m determined to have a good one. My team have given me everything over the years, and I’ll give my all to pay them back with a good result one last time. Our team attitude has always been to try and stay happy, so let’s enter Valencia with good vibes and try to enjoy every moment.”

Joan Mir:

“I want to put everything together for this final round, for me and for my squad. I can be fast here, and my bike can be too, but we just need a little bit of luck on our side to tie it all together. I’ve had a few issues lately such as my arm pump in Malaysia, and the pressure gauge problem in Australia, and all I want now is to have a trouble-free weekend so I can bring this chapter to a close with my fantastic team and enjoy the final race.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“We’re facing the last dance here in Spain this weekend, and for sure it will be an unusual weekend for us all. But since this announcement was made by Japan we’ve been keen to keep our heads up, and I believe the entire team have been extremely professional all season long; I’m proud of this. Let’s push to celebrate some final success all together.”