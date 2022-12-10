Kraus Motor acquires MJK Performance production, support and dealer pricing

Kraus Motor Co. is pleased to announce the acquisition of MJK Performance. Kraus is now producing the MJK product line from our 20,000 square foot manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Utah. Customers should expect enhanced designs, quality and superior workmanship with upgraded inventory management and customer service.

Kraus Motor Co. now offers a comprehensive catalog of over 250 performance upgrades for Harley-Davidson and Indian enthusiasts. The MJK line adds to Kraus Motor Co.’s high-performance controls, brakes, suspension, and drivetrain improvements.

Kraus Motor Co. has invested heavily in expanding production capabilities, adding more than 50% capacity dedicated primarily to current model year bikes.

As a result, customers should expect more reliable inventory availability and streamlined customer service from our sales team. Look ahead to our expanded product line arriving early Spring 2023 at krausmoto.com.

As part of our commitment to the V-twin industry, Kraus Motor Co. offers all of our products to authorized dealers at pricing consistent with industry standards.

Kraus Motor Co. is pleased to announce the acquisition of MJK Performance. Kraus is now producing the MJK product line from our 20,000 square foot manufacturing and fulfillment facility in Utah. Customers should expect enhanced designs, quality and superior workmanship with upgraded inventory management and customer service.

Kraus Motor Co. now offers a comprehensive catalog of over 250 performance upgrades for Harley-Davidson and Indian enthusiasts. The MJK line adds to Kraus Motor Co.’s high-performance controls, brakes, suspension, and drivetrain improvements.

Kraus Motor Co. has invested heavily in expanding production capabilities, adding more than 50% capacity dedicated primarily to current model year bikes.

As a result, customers should expect more reliable inventory availability and streamlined customer service from our sales team. Look ahead to our expanded product line arriving early Spring 2023 at krausmoto.com.

As part of our commitment to the V-twin industry, Kraus Motor Co. offers all of our products to authorized dealers at pricing consistent with industry standards.