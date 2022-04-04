Total Motorcycle has some great news to share with motorcycle fans…2023 Motorcycles Arrive! Check out our dozens of 2023 motorcycle model guides and see all the early release 2023 bikes. Total Motorcycle is official accredited media for 39 motorcycle manufacturers and we cover 89 years of motorcycle models! Yes, almost 90 years. Now if you happen to have interest in a 1934 motorcycle model, 1970 model or even a 2023 model, we have that information for you! And don’t forget, 2022/2023 will be the year of eBikes coming from Ducati, Triumph, Husqvarna, Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, Zero and well, almost everyone soon.

So go right now and check out our new 2022 models guides (with new models arriving still) and 2023 models (with lots of models to come).

For the new 2023 early early models, Honda is first out of the gate with 3 revised and updated bikes. 2023 Honda Grom, 2023 Honda Grom ABS and 2023 Honda Ruckus. All models are very affordable and available in April in pretty cool colors.

The undisputed emperor of the miniMOTO world and the spawner of a vibrant subculture of fun-seekers, Honda’s Grom inspires a cross-demographic army of enthusiasts who embrace the diminutive model with remarkable passion. Its low seat height and approachability make it an unintimidating option for new riders to learn with, while its modular styling and peppy performance make it an entertaining plaything for experienced riders and a customization platform for those looking for an amusing project. It’s no wonder that the Grom continues to be one of the powersports industry’s most popular motorcycle models.

Colors

Grom: Matte Black Metallic; Cherry Red; Force Silver Metallic

Grom ABS: Pearl White

MSRP

Grom: $3,499 USD

Grom ABS: $3,799 USD

Availability: April

When it comes to little two-wheelers that ooze personality and attitude, it’s tough to top Honda’s unique Ruckus®, the model that launched an entire scooter-customization subculture. With an exposed frame and dual round headlights contributing to an industrial-looking design, plus practical features like reliability, fuel efficiency and nimble handling, the Ruckus a great choice as a platform for personalization or affordable, around-town transportation.

Colors: White/Metallic Blue; Gray; Metallic Blue/Tan

MSRP: $2,899 USD

Availability: April