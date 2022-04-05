Hilltoppers AMA National Grand Prix Championship Twentynine Palms California

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton battled through an early setback to finish just off the podium with an impressive fourth overall at Round 4 of the AMA National Grand Prix Championship in Twentynine Palms, California. Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted rider, Dalton Shirey, also had a great performance at the Hilltoppers GP, scoring his first podium finish of the season in second.

Walton had a great jump off the line, quickly positioning himself up front in fourth. On the second lap, he crashed while putting on an early charge and his bike suffered from the carnage, but he quickly worked it out and kept on pushing. Making his way back into fourth, Walton held that spot for the remainder of the eight-lap race, making several attempts to catch up to the front-runners before the checkers flew.

“I got off to a really good start, there were maybe a couple things I could have done better in the first couple turns to hold my line but I was riding hard in fourth place,” Walton said. “I was putting in a good pace and staying with those guys, even catching them in some spots, until I had one mistake and ended up wadding myself up pretty good. I bent the bike up but I got up as fast as I could and charged as hard as I could after that and worked back to fourth again. I heard that I was catching Dante [Oliveira] up there, but I didn’t have enough time. I’m happy with my performance but there’s still some things to improve for the next one. I’ll still keep striving for that top spot.”

Next Round (5): Primm, Nevada – April 25, 2022

Pro Results

1. Cole Martinez (Honda)

2. Dalton Shirey (Husqvarna)

3. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

…

4. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

6. Justin Hoeft (Husqvarna)

Pro Championship Standings

1. Cole Martinez – 106 points

2. Dante Oliveira – 102 points

3. Austin Walton – 84 points

4. Dalton Shirey – 74 points

5. Justin Hoeft – 68 points