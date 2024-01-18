420 kilometers timed special Dakar Rally stage 11 delivered huge challenge to all competitors

At 420 kilometers, the timed special on stage 11 delivered a huge challenge to all competitors. The longest special of the second week of racing included a route that twisted its way through the canyons from AlUla to Yanbu. Kilometers upon kilometers of rocky tracks were the order of the day, providing the last, truly grueling test for the bikes.

Price set off early this morning for the second to last time at this year’s event, focused on pushing hard on the special. Eighth into the stage, the Australian put in a solid ride, making the minimum of mistakes on the unforgiving terrain to steadily move himself up the day’s timesheets. Toby reached as high as fourth place at the midway point of the special, but he ultimately secured fifth place at the finish line after the leader’s bonus time was factored in. Lying in provisional sixth overall, Price will undoubtedly be looking to give his all one last time at this year’s Dakar, on Friday’s stage 12.

Toby Price: “Another day done here at the Dakar, and everything is feeling good. The stones are definitely a challenge to get through, but I didn’t make any major navigational mistakes today, there were just a couple of little sections where I had to make a small adjustment. That’s one more stage ticked off and it brings us closer to the finish, which is a nice feeling. I’m feeling good physically, the bike is good, so I’ll look forward to tomorrow and just crossing that finish line safely.”

Also delivering a strong ride on today’s arduous stage, Benavides took a little time to find a good rhythm on the rock-covered tracks, but soon began to climb up the leaderboard. From 11th fastest at kilometer 43, the Argentinian made excellent progress to ultimately complete the special in seventh. Another solid ride on tomorrow’s stage 12 should secure the reigning Dakar Champion a top-five result in the overall standings.

Kevin Benavides: “It was a tough stage today and a really long one at 420 kilometers. I really tried my best today and gave it all I could. As we know, the results aren’t quite where we would want them to be, but we’re still in the race and with one day to go, I’m looking forward to completing the rally tomorrow. My plan is to keep on pushing, right to the end, and finish the race on a high.”

Provisional Results – 2024 Dakar Rally, Stage 11

1. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 4:51:57

2. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 4:52:29 +0:32

3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 4:55:14 +3:17

4. Luciano Benavides (ARG), Husqvarna, 4:56:35 +4:38

5. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 4:58:28 +6:31

Other KTM

6. Bradley Cox (ZAF), KTM, 5:00:02 +8:05

7. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 5:01:05 +9:08

Provisional Standings – 2024 Dakar Rally (after 11 of 12 stages)

1. Ricky Brabec (USA), Honda, 49:37:57

2. Ross Branch (BWA), Hero, 49:48:19 +10:22

3. Adrien Van Beveren (FRA), Honda, 49:52:28 +14:31

4. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (CHL), Honda, 50:16:41 +38:44

5. Kevin Benavides (ARG), KTM, 50:19:16 +41:19

Other KTM

6. Toby Price (AUS), KTM, 50:25:56 +47:59