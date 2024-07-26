Rome-based De Carli team return to regime in both MXGP and MX2 categories

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will grow for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship and for the Grand Prix seasons to come. The multi-title winning squad will reincorporate the Rome-based De Carli team for a return to the previous regime in both MXGP and MX2 categories.

The complete rider roster and array of works KTM SX-F machinery in both GP classes has yet to be confirmed for 2025 but the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing crew will again operate from Austrian and Italian bases for the best training, preparation and competitive network. Team Managers Harry Norton and Davide De Carli will bring their energy and technical expertise to the outfit in pursuit of another premier class crown and yet more acclaim in the MX2 division.

The De Carli team was integrated into the Red Bull KTM family for the 2010 world championship campaign where they won the first of nine titles for the company (in all classes) and the maiden #1 plate with the KTM 350 SX-F. Davide and his staff have continued competing and winning, earning their seventh ‘gold medal’ with Jorge Prado in MXGP last year and are currently vying for their eighth in the premier class.

Davide De Carli, Team Manager: “This is like ‘back to the future’ for us! It’s good to ‘return’ to KTM and to bring two strong structures together again. We have never stopped pushing for wins and podiums at the very highest point of the sport, regardless of the rider, but we have also helped the younger or more inexperienced racers find their way in GPs. It is a line we are excited and motivated to follow. We want to deliver more titles for KTM.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “It is awesome for us to bring Davide, Claudio and all their staff back into the orange. Their record as a team is almost unbeatable and we know very well their working style and the passion they have for the sport. Taking De Carli back into Red Bull KTM colors means we are in an even stronger position for MXGP.”