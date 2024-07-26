Spanish island of Mallorca to host 2024 FIM Awards ceremony

Save the date: The FIM is delighted to announce that the 2024 Awards ceremony will be held in Palma, the capital city of the Spanish island of Mallorca, on Saturday 7 December. This prestigious occasion will not only celebrate all the 2024 FIM World Champions but will also be another moment to recognise the 120th anniversary of the FIM. The Palma Convention Centre with its modern architecture and extensive facilities will be the venue to host this year’s FIM Awards evening. The same venue will also welcome the FIM General Assembly on Friday 6 December when representatives from the many national federations around the globe will cast their votes on a number of important matters. The following evening there will be the glittering 2024 Awards ceremony to honour and celebrate the achievements of an international cast of motorcycling World Champions. FIM President Jorge Viegas said: “With such a long and successful association with motorcycle sport that has over the years resulted in countless FIM World Champions, Spain is a very fitting host nation for the 2024 FIM Awards Ceremony and could there be a more beautiful setting than the city of Palma on the Balearic island of Mallorca in which to celebrate another fantastic year of FIM competition?” Real Federacion Motociclista Española (RFME) Secretary General Rafael Núñez Forneiro, added: “It is an honour and a pleasure to be working with the FIM to bring this prestigious event to Spain. The RFME looks forward to welcoming fellow federations and their members, officials and world champions from across the globe to what I am confident will be a very special FIM Awards evening on the island of Mallorca.” This will be the only occasion this year that so many motorcycling heroes will be in the same place at the same time. It is an event that is not to be missed so make sure you save the date.