Vmoto introduces new technology that will complete the range

Vmoto introduces the new technology that will complete the offering in the range

During the international press conference, a prototype of a new fast charging battery was unveiled. At the venue of Misano World Circuit, in Misano Adriatico (Italy), the Australian group organized a comparative test between EV and ICEV to show how electric vehicles are ready and mature products for urban mobility.

Misano Adriatico, 24th July 2024 – Vmoto Limited, the global company specializing in the production of high-quality electric two-wheel vehicles, characterized by unique and innovative design, have presented the prototype of a new Superfast charging battery. The new battery is smaller and lighter than the standard version used in the Vmoto range and it’s able to cut significantly the charging time: from 0 to 80% in only 30 min. These innovation increases the offer of Vmoto solutions for urban mobility as the new fast-charging and the speed battery both will remain in production. That’s to say the same scooter will have the two different solutions and customers can choose which battery better fits according to their needs. The new fast-charging can help the B2B clients to cut the stopped-motorcycles time in the delivery market or heavy users, the speed battery already used in the range will remain the solution for daily use.

The unveiling of the prototype saw the presence of Jorge Lorenzo, 5 times MotoGP and Global Testimonial Vmoto and of Dario Marchetti, Vmoto World Ambassador and the final version will be presented at EICMA 2024. After the press conference journalists and international dealers from all over the Europe had the opportunity to make a comparative test between three Vmoto L3 vehicle and three petrol bikes. The test aims to show how EV is already competitive with gasoline models in the urban mobility: the test focused on handling, acceleration and riding experience.

The first ever comparative test between electric and endothermic vehicles

The focus of the comparison was based on the difference between ICEV and EV in term of:

Cost of use.

Maintenance costs.

Vehicle durability.

Riding experience and handling.

Stop & go and acceleration.

CPx Explorer

The CPx range became even more fascinating thanks to his new high-tech features and renewed design. The new model of CPx adds the ABS system, tyre pressure monitoring and Type 2 connector. Safe and hi-tech, the 7 kW motor takes the CPx Explorer to a speed of 105 Km/h. The scooter has everything you need for top riding and details that make your ride easy, safe, enjoyable, USB charging port, reverse gear, and centralized control system.

CPx PRO

The CPx PRO is a high-performance electric scooter, featuring a powerful 7 kW motor that reaches speeds up to 105 km/h and offers a range of 100 km. It comes with dual rechargeable batteries, taking 3.5 hours to charge. The scooter includes numerous functions for maximum comfort, such as a spacious rear charging compartment, USB charging port, reverse button, and centralized control system.

TC MAX

The TC MAX is a true “Café Racer” but fully electric. With exciting Vmoto performance, it is ideal for urban commuting with a unique and exclusive look. It reaches a speed of 95 km/h, featuring a combined braking system for powerful and controlled braking. The bike has full LED lighting for enhanced visibility in all conditions, and an LCD and analog instrument panel that merges retro style with modern technology. The TC MAX is powered by a 3,900W Vmoto motor, delivering up to 5,100W, with a range of 92 km.



Vmoto Highlights

The group, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (VSX – Australian Securities Exchange), offers a wide range of electric scooters and motorcycles with distinctive and unique features, designed for the international market and produced at its state-of-the-art 30,000 square meter facility in Nanjing, China. This modern production plant is technologically equipped to meet the demand for premium mass-market products, with a production capacity of up to 300,000 electric two-wheel vehicles per year. The growing of Vmoto is underlined by the building of a new factory in Thailand whose opening is scheduled by the end 2024. A new building is also planned to be build in Lishui (China).

Vmoto is led by a skilled team comprising Charles Chen (Managing Director), Ivan Teo (Director), and Graziano Milone (President Strategy/Business Development and CMO). The board also benefits from the strategic consultancy of Giovanni Castiglioni (Advisor) for the development and design of new models aimed at the international market and business expansion.

As a world-leading brand in the electric two-wheel sector for urban mobility, Vmoto boasts a global distribution network with 70 international distributors and over 2,000 dealers in more than 90 countries, continuously growing with plans to enter new markets such as India and the United States soon.

In an international context marked by significant legislative changes regarding CO2 emission targets, government subsidies, and increased investments in charging infrastructure, Vmoto has successfully anticipated and leveraged these opportunities, focusing on 100% electric mobility, which increasingly contributes to the revitalization of urban transportation plans.

The target market includes products designed for urban mobility, thanks to a range of uniquely designed and innovative motorcycles and scooters, as well as specific products for companies engaged in home delivery, rental, and ride-sharing, offering safe, reliable, high-performing, and highly functional vehicles. Examples include the fleets of Go Sharing, Domino’s Pizza, and KFC.

The European subsidiary, based in Amsterdam, manages logistics, service, spare parts, accessories, and quality control of sales in Europe. In Italy, in addition to the Vmoto subsidiary, there is a European headquarters dedicated to all international marketing, communication, and design development activities for new Vmoto-branded models.

With the launch of the Vmoto brand at EICMA 2021, a range of premium, high-quality products for a discerning and lifestyle-conscious audience was confirmed. Similar to the automotive market, Vmoto has become a premium master brand encompassing two major divisions, “end user” (B2C) and “professional” (B2B). Vmoto also distributes the entire range of professional electric motorcycles Vmoto Fleet on international markets.