BETA rider Maddi Gordon gets cover of Drag Illustrated

Maddi Gordon Gets Her First TAFC National Win

It has been quite the month for Maddi and the Gordon Race Team, highlighted by a historic race win and also being on the cover of a magazine.

The Beta Motorcycles Gordon Race Team hit a milestone this past weekend in Seattle. Driver Maddi Gordon, in her rookie season, got her first Top Alcohol Funny Car national win! The reason the win was historic is because Maddi became the 100th woman to win an NHRA national event. It was a hard-earned win, as the team struggled in qualifying but got it together in Q3 to jump to the number two spot. Then from there, they were able to outpower the competition in each round and get the win. It was an emotional victory, as Seattle was where the team got their first TAFC National Event win in 2001 with Doug driving. So it is very fitting that Maddi would get her first win at this round in Seattle.

Maddi also appeared on the cover of Drag Illustrated. The article highlights her journey to the seat of a Top Alcohol Funny Car and the family effort behind the team as well as her experience so far during her rookie season. The article is linked to the picture above.