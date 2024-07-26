Suzuki recall campaign for rear tire defect on V-Strom 800

July 26, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Suzuki recall campaign for rear tire defect on V-Strom 800

2024 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Suzuki GB has confirmed a recall campaign on its V-Strom 800DE, due to a defect with the OE fitment rear tyre. There are 304 affected machines registered in the UK. 

Customer safety and satisfaction is Suzuki GB’s utmost priority, and owners of affected units will be contacted from today [Friday 26 July] and directed to cease riding activity until replacement tyres have been fitted by an authorised Suzuki dealership. 

Owners of affected models still equipped with the OE tyres will be able to have their motorcycle collected by their local Suzuki dealership, which will then fit a pair of replacement tyres and return the motorcycle to the customer, allowing them to continue using their machine. 

In instances where owners have already replaced their OE tyres they will be advised to contact Suzuki GB customer services. Suzuki GB will reimburse them for their outlay on tyres and fitting. 

Due to the defective rear tyre Suzuki GB is temporarily unable to register any new V-Strom 800DE models. To maintain high levels of customer satisfaction and to reduce the impact on customers, those that have already placed an order for a new machine will be offered a courtesy bike in the interim period, until the recall work has been completed. 

In all instances, all appropriate costs will be borne by Suzuki GB. 

The V-Strom 1050DE is unaffected. 

Customers with any further questions are invited to contact Suzuki GB customer services on: 08085 011959 or [email protected]

About Michael Le Pard 10704 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

