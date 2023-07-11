FACTORY HARLEY-DAVIDSON RIDER KYLE WYMAN TOPS ALL-HARLEY KING OF THE BAGGERS PODIUM ON SUNDAY AT LAGUNA SECA

Vance & Hines/Harley-Davidson racer Hayden Gillim wins on Saturday

MILWAUKEE (July 10, 2023) – Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Kyle Wyman topped an all-Harley-Davidson podium on Sunday in the MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California. Wyman led from start to finish in the 8-lap race on the team’s race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle to claim his fifth win of the season. Vance & Hines/Mission Foods teammates James Rispoli and Hayden Gillim finished second and third on Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycles. With the win, Kyle Wyman preserved his championship points lead in the series.

“I really wanted to get a good start today to get out front and control the pace,” said Wyman. “I was feeling pressure from Rispoli in the second half of the race, and I know James would not hesitate to take his shot at a pass, so I made sure to not give him that opportunity. It’s really great to see Harley-Davidson lock up the podium today.”

Wyman opened the weekend by topping the first qualifying session on Friday with a new King of the Baggers track record lap of 1:28.586. On Saturday Wyman won the three-lap King of the Baggers Challenge race, besting second place Gillim by 1.462 seconds.

In the Saturday feature race, Wyman dogged race leader Tyler O’Hara on the Factory Indian motorcycle before passing for the lead in Turn 2 on lap 5. O’Hara passed Wyman back to take the lead on the last lap but crashed on the entrance to the last turn of the race. Wyman fell behind him and both riders slid off the track as Gillim, Rispoli, and Sacramento Mile/Roland Sands Indian rider Bobby Fong took advantage. O’Hara and Wyman both managed to pick up their bikes and cross the finish line, O’Hara in fourth place and Wyman in ninth place. Gillim finished first, 2.919 seconds ahead of Rispoli, with Fong in third place. Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory rider Travis Wyman finished in seventh place on his Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle.

On Sunday roles were reversed, as Kyle Wyman took the lead from the pole position with O’Hara chasing in second place, followed by Rispoli and Gillim. O’Hara fell off the pace on lap 4 and was passed by both Vance & Hines riders. Rispoli closed to within a fraction of a second on Wyman but never had an opportunity to attempt a pass. O’Hara finished fourth. Travis Wyman was sixth on the Factory Harley-Davidson Road Glide.

After eight of 14 races in the 2023 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Kyle Wyman leads the championship with 148 points, followed by Rispoli with 143 points, and Gillim with 130 points. O’Hara sits in fourth place with 107 points. Travis Wyman is in 10th place with 59 points.

The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team returns to action July 28-30 in the MotoAmerica Superbikes at Minnesota at Brainerd International Raceway near Brainerd, Minn.

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Laguna Seca Race 1

Hayden Gillim (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson Bobby Fong (Ind) Sacramento Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands Design Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods Jake Lewis (H-D) Team Saddlemen Cory West (H-D) Team Saddlemen Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) Roland Sands Design Frankie Garcia (H-D) Team Saddlemen Kole King (H-D) King Performance Patricia Fernandez-West (H-D) Team Saddlemen Danny Spina (H-D) Flex CBD

MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Race Results – Laguna Seca Race 2

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson James Rispoli (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson Hayden Gillim (H-D) Vance & Hines/Mission Foods/Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods Jeremy McWilliams (Ind) Progressive/Mission Foods Travis Wyman (H-D) Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) Roland Sands Design Jake Lewis (H-D) Team Saddlemen Cory West (H-D) Team Saddlemen Bobby Fong (Ind) Sacramento Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands Frankie Garcia (H-D) Team Saddlemen Kole King (H-D) King Performance Patricia Fernandez-West (H-D) Team Saddlemen Eric Stahl (H-D) Jiffy Tune Racing Danny Spina (H-D) Flex CBD

