Amazing Action vehicles From New James Bond 007 Film No Time To Die

Action vehicles from the new James Bond film No Time To Die now on show at Bond In Motion

Special Effects Supervisor Chris Corbould, Stunt Coordinator Lee Morrison and Stunt Driver Mark Higgins give insight into creating the spectacular stunt sequences in No Time To Die

Bond In Motion at London Film Museum, Covent Garden, is the largest official collection of original James Bond vehicles in the world

Included in the new display are:

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 stunt replica with damage and bullet hits

James Bond’s Aston Martin V8

James Bond’s Land Rover Series III from Jamaica

Ash’s New Land Rover Defender 110 with continuity damage from Norway sequence

Primo’s Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE as seen in Matera, Italy

Nomi’s Royal Alloy GT125 scooter from Jamaica

CHRIS CORBOULD, SPECIAL EFFECTS AND ACTION VEHICLES SUPERVISOR

No Time To Die is Chris Corbould’s 15th James Bond film and his 9th as Special Effects Supervisor.

“The action vehicles team consisted of approximately 20 technicians working in conjunction with numerous engineers from Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover.

“Initial talks with Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover commenced in October 2018, and many detailed conversations were held to discuss the film’s requirements. Aston Martin built eight bespoke DB5’s along with an extensive spares package capable of completing the rapidly evolving action sequence in Matera. They also supplied three Aston Martin V8’s as used in The Living Daylights and two of the latest DBS Superleggera.

“At the same time discussions were being held with Jaguar Land Rover to produce the first batch of eight New Land Rover Defenders, a mission shrouded in secrecy as the world had no idea at this stage of the design.

“A number of the DB5s and the Defenders were fitted out with complete roll cages, safety fuel cells, fire extinguisher systems, hydraulic hand brakes, battery isolators, rally seats and five-point harnesses. Q Branch gadgets on the DB5 include revolving M134 mini-guns appearing from the drop-down headlights, traditional smoke screen, mines dropping from under the rear bumper and an LED number plate creating a modern take on the Goldfinger (1964)revolving version.

“Other vehicles that played special roles in the film include Bond’s Land Rover Series 111, a Royal Alloy GT125 scooter used in Jamaica, and a Triumph Scrambler motorbike used in Matera.

“I think the audience will be thrilled to see the DB5 in full battle mode driving at speed through the streets of historic Matera in Italy. As the city is built on the side of a hillside, the balconies, roofs and gardens created a natural amphitheatre, and the public clapped and applauded whenever the iconic Bond car was in action.”

LEE MORRISON, STUNT COORDINATOR

“I’m the No Time To Die Stunt Coordinator, responsible for a team of 100 professional stunt people. It’s my fifth Bond film, and the stunts get bigger and more ambitious every time.

“All the vehicles we used in the film performed brilliantly. We knew we wanted to achieve something off-road and the New Defender didn’t disappoint. We put the vehicles through the most extreme conditions in a chase sequence, and they were unstoppable.

“The three Triumph scramblers and the Tiger 900 we used were specially modified to handle the rigours of the action sequences in Norway and Italy, part of which can be seen in the first trailer. I’m really proud of the stunts we created, and I’m excited to see the audience reaction when the film is released.”

MARK HIGGINS, STUNT DRIVER

“I drove the DB5s in No Time To Die. Eight stunt replica cars were designed and built for the film, they all had a role to play in different configurations and were fantastic and rewarding to drive, it’s a very special car.

“We filmed in Italy for seven weeks in the summer. Matera is an incredible city, but a challenging environment for a car chase with its narrow cobbled streets, low grip and lots of people around.

“No Time To Die is my fourth Bond film. It was a great job to work on, and I can’t wait to see the finished sequence in April.”

FILMS

No Time To Die trailer

Behind-the-scenes with the New Defender:

The London Film Museum and 007STORE are located at 45 Wellington Street, Covent Garden, and open seven days a week.

About Bond In Motion at the London Film Museum

Bond In Motion at the London Film Museum, in association with EON Productions, has over 100 individual original items on display from the James Bond film series including concept drawings, storyboards, scripts, model miniatures, costumes and full-size cars, boats, and motorbikes.

www.londonfilmmuseum.com

About EON Productions

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the U.S. based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the U.K. based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. The twenty-fifth 007 film is currently in post-production.

www.007.com

EXCITING NEW PARTNERSHIP OF JAMES BOND AND TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES

Triumph Motorcycles’ all new Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 will feature in the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die, released April 2020

Triumph Motorcycles is incredibly proud to announce a new partnership with the 25th official James Bond film, No Time To Die, and EON Productions. The Triumph design workshop team collaborated with the stunt team from the film to configure several feature motorcycles, including the special preparation of Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 models for extreme and dynamic action sequences.

Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor said; “Here at Triumph we are delighted to partner with the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die. Triumph Motorcycles is fortunate to have a rich history of featuring in many incredible blockbuster films, so the big screen is no stranger to our brand. We know that our motorcycles are hugely capable and we cannot wait to see them in action when the film airs, including the new and eagerly anticipated Tiger 900 model.”

James Bond stunt coordinator Lee Morrison said; “Triumph gave us early Tiger 900 prototypes before launch so we could film in 3 key locations well before the bike’s official reveal. I have to say that we have literally thrown everything at them. Big craggy sharp rocks, deep boggy mud, high speeds, big jumps and huge climbs and descents across a variety of conditions. The Tigers really have stood up to the task incredibly well, with no mechanical issues, and to me this really proves their go-anywhere credentials.”

No Time To Die, will be released globally from April 2, 2020 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios via their United Artists Releasing banner.

About the Tiger 900

The latest Tiger in an incredible 80 year story of off road motorcycles, the all- new Tiger 900 is here.

Designed to set a new category benchmark for maximum adventure in every ride, Triumph’s new Tiger 900 is completely transformed with an all-new, more responsive, 900cc triple engine, an incredible standard of specification, new state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology and an aggressive new Tiger style and attitude. On top of that, the new Tiger 900 range is now significantly lighter than previous Tiger models, making these the most capable, agile and dynamic middleweight adventure bikes available.

The Tiger 900 Rally Pro is the highest specification off-road oriented Tiger 900 model

All-new, more responsive, 900cc Euro 5 compliant triple engine with

innovative new configuration

innovative new configuration All-new benchmark-setting ride from a significantly lighter Adventure bike

All-new state-of-the-art ride-enhancing technology

All-new aggressive Tiger style with more dominant adventure-focused stance

65+ dedicated Tiger 900 accessories, adding to your adventure

The world’s longest running adventure bike story

The Triumph Tiger has an incredibly rich history, with a bloodline of dedicated off-road models spanning the last 80+ years. Starting in 1936 with the first Tiger competition models, the Tiger name has played a significant role in establishing the adventure category – from racing, to rallies, and to the birth and boom in adventure travel.

Launched in 2010, the Tiger 800 established a leading position in the middleweight adventure segment with its neutral and precise handling, torque rich triple engine, and accessibility to all riders. And in January 2018, during the development programme for the new model, the ‘Tiger Tramontana’ gave viewers of the gruelling Pan-Africa rally a very early hint of the aggressive new styling and poise of the new Tiger 900.

A new name for a new benchmark, the new 2020 Tiger 900 line-up delivers a quantum leap forward in capability, with a major transformation to attitude, poise and style.

This versatile and agile range sets a new category benchmark for maximum adventure in every single ride.

Look out for more announcements from Triumph in the near future about developments in our partnership with “No Time To Die”