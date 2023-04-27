National Enduro Black Buffalo National Enduro Arkansas

Johnson 4th, Evan 8th at National Enduro The National Enduro was in Arkansas for the third round of the series. The venue was new to the series and was rockier and a bit more technical than expected for some riders. Beta Riders Jon Johnson turned out a decent result in the NE Pro2 class with a 4th place finish. Evan Smith in the NE Pro1 class wasn’t able to close the gap and ended up finishing in 8th place. The team has a couple of weeks off before the next GNCC.