National Enduro Black Buffalo National Enduro Arkansas

The National Enduro was in Arkansas for the third round of the series. The venue was new to the series and was rockier and a bit more technical than expected for some riders. Beta Riders Jon Johnson turned out a decent result in the NE Pro2 class with a 4th place finish. Evan Smith in the NE Pro1 class wasn’t able to close the gap and ended up finishing in 8th place. The team has a couple of weeks off before the next GNCC.
Franco Sport drivers Mário Franco and Eric Steichen took commanding Open and Stock category wins at round four of the Yamaha YXZ1000R Portugal Cup at the Baja TT de Reguengos on 24-26 May. Held alongside […]
The 2021 AMA Extreme Championship returned to action on Sunday with Round 2 of its western series in Spragueville, Iowa. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker had a solid day, finishing third overall with […]