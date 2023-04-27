National Enduro Black Buffalo National Enduro Arkansas

Black Buffalo National Enduro

Kingston, AR

April 23rd, 2023
Johnson 4th, Evan 8th at National Enduro

The National Enduro was in Arkansas for the third round of the series. The venue was new to the series and was rockier and a bit more technical than expected for some riders. Beta Riders Jon Johnson turned out a decent result in the NE Pro2 class with a 4th place finish. Evan Smith in the NE Pro1 class wasn’t able to close the gap and ended up finishing in 8th place. The team has a couple of weeks off before the next GNCC.

Event Results
Jon Johnson 4th Place Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith 8th Place Class: NE Pro1

Jon Johnson

Factory 250 RR

Evan Smith

Factory 250 RR
