WEEKEND RACING ACTION – DECEMBER 14-15th

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 13.

The third weekend of December sees Suzuki in action in the second round of the 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

Current EWC leaders Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT), with Vincent Philippe, Etienne Masson and Gregg Black in the saddle of the Suzuki GSX-R1000, currently hold a 12-point lead after taking victory at the opening Bol d’Or round in France on September 22nd and will start the inaugural ‘8 Hours of Sepang’ at 13:00hrs local time (GMT+8) tomorrow (December 14th) after qualifying 11th.

Suzuki riders will also be on track in New Zealand for Round 2 of the three-round 2019 Suzuki-sponsored International Series at Manfeild following-on from last weekend’s opening race at Taupo.

December 14: Round 2. 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship. Sepang International Circuit. Malaysia. The first EWC 8 Hours of Sepang will also have the extra bonus of sharing the circuit with a round of FIA World Touring Car (WTCR) Championship.

December 14-15: Round 2. Suzuki International Tri-Series. Manfeild. Suzuki riders are currently in the hunt in both the F1 1000cc SBK F2 600cc SBK and Supermoto classes at this mid-point of the series that wraps-up on December 26th.