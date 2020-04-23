Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP Test Rider Sylvain Guintoli Talks About Lockdown at Home

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 22.

Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP Test Rider Sylvain Guintoli is keeping busy during lockdown, due to the crisis, with alternative projects and helping look after his five children.

“It’s been a month now that we, as a family, went into lockdown after hearing alarming early reports from France and Italy. To be honest, this time has gone really fast, we are very busy with our five children, trying to keep sane 😉 and to find new things to do at home.

“The recent YouTube channel project has kept me really busy. I am very much enjoying this. During this time I also decided to offer my help to any Trackday rider with video and data analysis. I have had a lot of riders sending their footage so that’s an interesting project to work on while we wait to get back on track.

“Obviously we are all very much looking forward to see some MotoGP racing action, especially after the very good form shown by our Suzuki GSX-RR, and Alex and Joan in the winter tests!

“Our testing program will resume when we can but for now we must do what’s right for the future of everybody and wait as patiently as possible.

“I will end this blog by wishing everybody all the best during this difficult times. Stay home and stay safe.

Sylvain”