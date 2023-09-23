Bridgestone Motorcycle Has Record First Year at Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship Series (CSBK)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 22, 2023) – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) announced today a record-setting first year as the exclusive tire supplier for the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Championship Series (CSBK).

This season saw the most lap records set since 2009, with Bridgestone breaking 12 existing lap records across the pro and amateur classes. This is especially impressive as only four tracks/configurations were raced on due to Round 3 at Atlantic Motorsport Park being cancelled due to severe weather. Bridgestone broke one Pro Superbike record, three Am Superbike records, two Am Sport Bike records, three Am LTWT Sport Bike records, and three LTWT Prom/Am records. Eight initial lap records were also set for the first time in the inaugural Pro Twins class, and two were added in LTWT Pro/Am’s first-ever trip to SMP Long Track (round five).

2023 Bridgestone CSBK Lap Records

Round 1: Am LTWT Sport Bike – Jack Beaudry (outright)

Round 1: LTWT Pro/AM- Ryan Vanderputten (outright)

Round 1: LTWT Pro/AM – Ryan Vanderputten (race record)

Round 2: Pro Superbike – Ben Young (race record)

Round 2: Am Superbike – Andrew Cooney (outright)

Round 2: Am Sport Bike – Mavrick Cyr (qualifying record)

Round 2: Am LTWT Sport Bike – Vincent Lalande (outright)

Round 2: LTWT Pro/AM – Ryan Vanderputten (qualifying record)

Round 4: Am LTWT Sport Bike – Vincent Wilson (qualifying record)

Round 5: Am Superbike – Andrew Cooney (outright)

Round 5: Am Superbike – Mack Weil (race record)

Round 5: Am Sport Bike – Mavrick Cyr (outright)

“It’s an honor to be a part of such a prestigious National Series like CSBK,” said Jared Williams, the General Manager Bridgestone Motorcycle Tire business in the United States and Canada. “Seeing 12 existing lap records broken on our Bridgestone BATTLAX Racing tires in year one was amazing.”

Most of the lap records were set in the amateur class, where riders gained more confidence in their racing because of the lap-to-lap consistency provided by the BATTLAX Racing R11 tires.

The Battlax family of tires was originally launched in 1983, and continual development has led to a long history of winning at the highest levels of racing, including MotoGP, FIM EWC and BRL championships.

