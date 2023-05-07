Best Tissot Superpole Race result for Yamaha at WorldSBK

Another Top Independent Finish for Aegerter in Barcelona Race 2

Dominique Aegerter finished 8th in the final feature race in Barcelona, once again earning the status of ‘Top Independent Rider’. For Remy Gardner the Sunday races were more challenging, but he recovered to 13th in Race 2.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair kept working to build pace in the opening Warm Up session. Aegerter was 4th (1’41.826), Gardner 13th (1’42.583).

In the Tissot Superpole Race, the #77 dropped a couple of positions at the start, while the #87 enjoyed a decent getaway. The Swiss rider still fought until the very end for a Top 3 finish in a chaotic finale due to drops of rain falling in the latter stages, eventually crossing the line in 6th. On the other side of the garage, the Australian was unfortunately forced to retire due to a technical issue.

Aegerter and Gardner started from 6th and 11th on the grid in the final feature race of the weekend. Unfortunately, the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo dropped to 11th and 15th on the opening lap, but both showed good pace throughout the 20-lap contest, with Aegerter recovering to P8 – making him the Top Independent Rider. Gardner got back to P13, rescuing important points after a challenging weekend.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P6 / Race 2: P8 (Top Independent)

“It’s a learning process. Today we achieved our best Tissot Superpole Race result, where our pace was not too bad. The final laps were tough due to drops of rain, but we still managed to finish P6. Unfortunately, our start in Race 2 was not too great, we dropped a couple of positions and then we had to fight back, but it wasn’t too easy overtaking the other riders. Anyway, we go home with more good points for the championship and another two times being the best Independent Rider, which is nice. A big thanks to the team for the job done, now we’ll focus on the next rounds to improve even more.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: DNF / Race 2: P13

“To be honest, that was a tough weekend. We struggled to find a competitive pace, but we got to improve the qualifying, which was helpful for the feature race. Unfortunately, I was forced to retire in the Superpole race due to a technical issue and had to start from P11 in the last feature race. Anyway, we’ll have a test next week and we hope to ride in the dry to take some good data and improve our performance. I’d like to thank the team for the job done, let’s stay positive and just focus on what’s next.”