Extended Coverage to Follow Final Moto of Hangtown Motocross Classic

With two of the deepest fields of talent in the history of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the 2021 season of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series has been one to remember. As the world returned to a sense of normalcy, the passionate motocross fanbase eagerly returned to the Nationals in droves throughout the summer, while hundreds of thousands of viewers watched from home on MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBC, and NBC Sports Network, or on their mobile device through Peacock. As a result, some of the biggest audiences in series history witnessed the fastest riders on the planet provide incredible competition on the track in pursuit of the Edison Dye Cup in the 450 Class and the Gary Jones Cup in the 250 Class.

As the season prepares to come to a dramatic conclusion with the legendary Hangtown Motocross Classic, where a new champion will be crowned in the 250 Class, a highly anticipated celebration of the season awaits. To commemorate this incredible summer of racing, Peacock will present exclusive extended coverage for its subscribers once the final checkered flag flies in Northern California.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Postseason Special, presented by MotoSport.com, will kick off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, only on Peacock, and will put the finishing touches on the 2021 campaign with a 30-minute livestream wrap-up. Featuring the broadcast team of Ashley Reynard, Jason Weigandt, and Jeff Emig, this special presentation will look back at the 12 rounds of racing that comprised this compelling season. From a run through of the summer’s biggest and most memorable moments, to interviews with American motocross’ newest champions and the newly crowned Marty Smith Rookie of the Year, the Postseason Special will provide a rare opportunity to go in-depth with the athletes who laid it all on the line in pursuit of the sport’s most prestigious titles.